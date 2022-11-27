Now, we’re certainly not experts when it comes to elections and campaigns and all of that jazz but you know, a video from a Tennessee resident where the campaign team of a candidate from Georgia is trying to convince them to vote for their candidate in an election (in another state) seems pretty shady.

Unethical even.

Maybe illegal?

Warnock’s team knows Tennesse isn’t in his district … right? Maybe they’re as dense as he is and got confused?

Yeah, we don’t think so either.

Note, this video from Dom Lucre is pretty long but it’s definitely worth your time. There is some dirty stuff going on in Georgia, and we don’t even feel like joking about adjusting our tinfoil hat saying that after watching this.

Watch, trust us:

So Senator Warnock’s campaign called me, A TN Resident to Vote in his GA election. Everyone has asked me to upload the full video. Here it is pic.twitter.com/nz5R4I0mWt — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) November 26, 2022

See what we mean? And damn, he’s amazing.

Just sayin’.

Probably why she was so absolutely condescending to him.

Good for you, Dom. You were fair with the caller and made good points.

The idea that Warnock’s paid staff would knowingly reach out to outer staters who perhaps once lived in Georgia to vote for him is both scary and telling…i hope more folks report this… — Joe Donlan, Ph.D. (@OrdaininReality) November 27, 2022

Scary and telling.

Something stinks with the Georgia Democrats.

The Warnock campaign reached out to me yesterday & I've never lived in GA. Rather concerning tbqh. pic.twitter.com/4P4U3zhNiQ — KellyMac ❄️🎅🌲 (@Badgergrl90) November 27, 2022

Never lived in Georgia.

Hrm.

That doesn’t seem sus or anything.

This is a great video, thanks for sharing! I wish more people would do their research and speak the truth like you do. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 27, 2022

If more people spoke the truth there would be far fewer Democrats in leadership positions, that’s for sure.

Hot Damn. Props for keeping your cool and being so well informed. She had no idea how to handle that. Glorious — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) November 27, 2022

She really didn’t know how to deal with someone who was clearly more informed, smarter, and more well-spoken than she was.

Thinking she’s a perfect example of Warnock and his campaign and how they treat people who don’t fall in line.

New follower…wow I was so impressed with your conversation with this lady…you were spot on with every point and she couldn’t handle it 😂! — Debora Grant (@DeboraGrant15) November 27, 2022

As soon as you make too much sense, they take their ball and go home. Free thinkers unite! 💪 — Michele (@shellbelle1022) November 27, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

Amen.

***

Related:

***

Editor’s note:

