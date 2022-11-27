HOO BOY you guys, that picture of Biden looking in the window at a couple of kids is pretty damn creepy/funny, especially as people ‘captioned’ it on Twitter. Truth be told, it’s not a great look for President Wanders-Off-A-Lot so we’re hardly surprised that Adam Kinzinger felt the need to fact-check the pic. Imagine how much easier his life would be without that perpetual stick wedged up his backside?

Guess we should just be glad he’s not threatening Catturd this time.

Look at this:

Biden is probably really grateful for Adam’s white knighting. *snort*

Who DOES that? Oh, that’s right, losers who virtue-signal cry over a riot for a bunch of Democrats who gerrymandered him out of a job, that’s who. Only a few more weeks until Kinzinger is out of work and probably an ‘analyst’ for MSNBC where he can sit with Joy Reid and call everyone racist and a Nazi.

That’s about all he’s good for now anyway.

Guess how his fact-check went over?

Trending

Seriously.

Let it gooooo, Adam.

HA HA HA HA HA

OMG IT IS.

Annnd now we’re dead.

C’mon now.

He’ll need something to do.

***

Related:

Weeble-wobble Alexander Vindman DRAGGED for his ‘kinda weird’ dig at Elon Musk that’s … kinda weird

Elon Musk reacts to Alyssa Milano’s Volkswagen debacle with just 2 emojis and it’s brutal PERFECTION

James Woods ZINGS Alyssa Milano for her Elon Musk dunk turned Volkswagen GAFFE as only he can and LOL

***

Editor’s note:

For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerBidenJack Posobieckidspicture