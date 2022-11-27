HOO BOY you guys, that picture of Biden looking in the window at a couple of kids is pretty damn creepy/funny, especially as people ‘captioned’ it on Twitter. Truth be told, it’s not a great look for President Wanders-Off-A-Lot so we’re hardly surprised that Adam Kinzinger felt the need to fact-check the pic. Imagine how much easier his life would be without that perpetual stick wedged up his backside?

Guess we should just be glad he’s not threatening Catturd this time.

Look at this:

Here’s the actual video, but truth doesn’t matter anymore, not to the feelings crowd on the alt right: https://t.co/NTvOmC5mTB pic.twitter.com/VNeciJqT4Y — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 27, 2022

Biden is probably really grateful for Adam’s white knighting. *snort*

Who DOES that? Oh, that’s right, losers who virtue-signal cry over a riot for a bunch of Democrats who gerrymandered him out of a job, that’s who. Only a few more weeks until Kinzinger is out of work and probably an ‘analyst’ for MSNBC where he can sit with Joy Reid and call everyone racist and a Nazi.

That’s about all he’s good for now anyway.

Guess how his fact-check went over?

Holy crap Kinzinger is really out here fact checking creepy pictures of Biden lol https://t.co/J7oDO1ysPf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 27, 2022

Seriously.

Let it gooooo, Adam.

HA HA HA HA HA

You gonna be okay? — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 27, 2022

You think the real video is better? 🤣🤣🤣🤣😆😆🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 27, 2022

It’s like the creepy birthday party scene from Signs: pic.twitter.com/crUvhyI8UK — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 27, 2022

OMG IT IS.

Annnd now we’re dead.

Still creepy — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) November 27, 2022

Still fishing for that gig at MSNBC… — 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐲 🇺🇲⚓ (@YankReb69) November 27, 2022

C’mon now.

He’ll need something to do.

