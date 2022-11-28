The TORCHING WaPo receives for calling pedophile play ‘BRILLIANT’ belongs in TORCHED Hall of Fame

WaPo is gonna WaPo but REALLY WAPO?

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has passed gas in your office but you’re not sure which one did it? Yeah, this editor just made that face. What. The. Hell. Is. THIS?!

Fine, entertainment has covered all sorts of topics and issues over the years but this one? No words.

Review: “Downstate” is a play about pedophiles. It’s also brilliant. https://t.co/rIdGqf6GlN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2022

And not only did WaPo see it and review it, they called it BRILLIANT.

Let that sink in for a minute.

From WaPo:

Take a deep breath and try to ruminate calmly on the position playwright Bruce Norris takes in his scintillating new play, “Downstate”: that the punishments inflicted on some pedophiles are so harsh and unrelenting as to be inhumane.

Are you still reading? It’s almost impossible to broad-brush the perspective at the heart of this impeccably acted drama without sounding as if one is advocating some extraordinary level of consideration for individuals who have committed unspeakable crimes. And yet Norris proposes a variation on this proposition at off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons: He is questioning what degree of compassion should society fairly hold out to those who have served their time for sexual abuse, assault or rape.

As we said multiple times up there … REALLY?! Oh gosh, punishment is INHUMANE to someone who sexually assaults a child. GOSH, OUR BAD.

Got to be kidding us.

Holy crap, did you see this?? pic.twitter.com/JSgCCjBu2n — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) November 28, 2022

Shame on the victim for being ‘disagreeable.’

Just to be clear, there is nothing brilliant about pedophilia. How does anyone still read this newspaper? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 28, 2022

Sooo… they're trying to normalize pedophilia… disgusting. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 28, 2022

What degree of compassion should we hold out for child rapists? Answer: NONE pic.twitter.com/DCiZdj3F4N — Hunter Biden's Laptop Repairman (@OverpaidA) November 27, 2022

I didn't think your sewage trappings could go any lower, but here we are. You'll try to backtrack this, but you will fail. No one will forget. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 27, 2022

Damn, I hit the paywall. I assume we learn that pedophiles are misunderstood and need our love not our scorn? — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 27, 2022

That, and it seems victims are disagreeable and stuff.

Groomers. You're all groomers. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 28, 2022

Actually read this entire piece of garbage to see if the headline was just clickbait. Nope. It's as bad as it looks. pic.twitter.com/4v3ARF3qLE — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) November 28, 2022

Indeed it is.

