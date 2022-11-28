The TORCHING WaPo receives for calling pedophile play ‘BRILLIANT’ belongs in TORCHED Hall of Fame

WaPo is gonna WaPo but REALLY WAPO?

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has passed gas in your office but you’re not sure which one did it? Yeah, this editor just made that face. What. The. Hell. Is. THIS?!

Fine, entertainment has covered all sorts of topics and issues over the years but this one? No words.

And not only did WaPo see it and review it, they called it BRILLIANT.

Let that sink in for a minute.

From WaPo:

Take a deep breath and try to ruminate calmly on the position playwright Bruce Norris takes in his scintillating new play, “Downstate”: that the punishments inflicted on some pedophiles are so harsh and unrelenting as to be inhumane.

Are you still reading? It’s almost impossible to broad-brush the perspective at the heart of this impeccably acted drama without sounding as if one is advocating some extraordinary level of consideration for individuals who have committed unspeakable crimes. And yet Norris proposes a variation on this proposition at off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons: He is questioning what degree of compassion should society fairly hold out to those who have served their time for sexual abuse, assault or rape.

As we said multiple times up there … REALLY?! Oh gosh, punishment is INHUMANE to someone who sexually assaults a child. GOSH, OUR BAD.

Got to be kidding us.

Shame on the victim for being ‘disagreeable.’

That, and it seems victims are disagreeable and stuff.

Indeed it is.

***

