Yup, Adam Schiff is still full of … Schitt.

Ok, for him to still be full of it he’d have to have at one point NOT been full of it and as we all know, he’s ALWAYS been full of it so maybe we should just say he’s full of ‘Schitt.’ Remember when Trump joked about him being ‘little Adam Schitt’ and he lost his mind?

Good times.

And speaking of him losing his mind, he seems to think only QAnon types want him removed from his seat on the Intel Committee. The dude is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM if he really believes that.

Watch (and yes, we giggled using Aaron Rupar’s tweet so you could see the video):

Schiff on CNN on Kevin McCarthy threatening to kick him off the intel committee: "McCarthy's problem is not with what I said about Russia. McCarthy's problem is he can't get to 218 without Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz, and so he will do whatever they ask." pic.twitter.com/AR5nntoNYK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 27, 2022

Poor Schiff.

He really doesn’t understand how much people in general dislike him. Look at this follow-up tweet to his appearance on State of the Union:

Kevin McCarthy has no ideology, no core set of beliefs. He knows he can't become Speaker without support from the QAnon contingent of his members. So he will do whatever they ask, and remove me from the Intel Committee for holding Trump accountable. He stands for nothing. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 28, 2022

HE STANDS FOR NOTHING.

Dude, get a mirror.

As you can imagine, people were more than happy to tell inform him lots and lots and lots of us want him OFF his committee … and maybe even investigated.

Shall we count up every lie you have told for the past 6+ years, melonhead? That's why you're being removed. Cope and seethe. — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 28, 2022

You'll be removed from Intel Committee for lying and leaking, you frickin' fraud. @FDRLST https://t.co/Zjuq3nPqyx — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 28, 2022

This is an insult to freakin’ frauds everywhere.

Good. As long as you’re removed from the committee. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 28, 2022

Still waiting for you to produce evidence you claimed you had that would indict trump for Russian collusion. Liar. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) November 28, 2022

Where is that evidence of Russian collusion, Adam? Did you pack it away with your fantasy version of the Zelensky phone call? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 28, 2022

Every time we think of Adam bragging about having evidence we think of the DJs who tricked him into thinking they had nudie pics of Trump … AND HE WANTED THEM.

You stood for a fake Russian scandal and pushed it for over 3 years to unseat President Trump. You knew Hillary funded it. You knew Hunter Biden’s laptop was real. And you pal around with Ed Buck who murdered a young black boy. You are disgusting. — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) November 28, 2022

You are one of the core reasons that Republicans have House Majority in January. The Republican voters have strong fundamental knowledge about your old committee misuse You’re fired — John Whitman (@johnmwhitman14) November 28, 2022

Yes, he’s fired.

Ain’t it great?

That’s the only WAVE we really need. Well, that and firing Swalwell and Omar from their committees as well …

***

