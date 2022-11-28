Yup, Adam Schiff is still full of … Schitt.

Ok, for him to still be full of it he’d have to have at one point NOT been full of it and as we all know, he’s ALWAYS been full of it so maybe we should just say he’s full of ‘Schitt.’ Remember when Trump joked about him being ‘little Adam Schitt’ and he lost his mind?

Good times.

And speaking of him losing his mind, he seems to think only QAnon types want him removed from his seat on the Intel Committee. The dude is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM if he really believes that.

Watch (and yes, we giggled using Aaron Rupar’s tweet so you could see the video):

Poor Schiff.

He really doesn’t understand how much people in general dislike him. Look at this follow-up tweet to his appearance on State of the Union:

HE STANDS FOR NOTHING.

Dude, get a mirror.

As you can imagine, people were more than happy to tell inform him lots and lots and lots of us want him OFF his committee … and maybe even investigated.

This is an insult to freakin’ frauds everywhere.

Every time we think of Adam bragging about having evidence we think of the DJs who tricked him into thinking they had nudie pics of Trump … AND HE WANTED THEM.

Yes, he’s fired.

Ain’t it great?

That’s the only WAVE we really need. Well, that and firing Swalwell and Omar from their committees as well …

***

***

Editor’s note:

For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

