There’s a reason they took Don Lemon’s show away from him … just sayin’. If you all thought by CNN moving Don to a morning show he’d be any less of a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie we have a bridge for sale, cheap. We get it, Don probably misses being a total a-hole to people on his own show but this was just more cringe from him interviewing former Trump official Len Khodorkovsky. He so desperately wanted Khodorkovsky to condemn Trump for meeting with anti-Semites, clearly framing it in a way that made it look like Trump KNEW he was meeting with anti-Semites. Khodorkovsky handled Don like a pro though, no matter how hard he pushed for him to condemn Trump.

He condemned Kanye.

He condemned Fuentes.

But he knew if he condemned Trump he was giving Don a ‘win’ in that he’d claim that prove Trump was an anti-Semite.

Watch this:

👀👀 this exchange between @donlemon and @MessageFromLen “Do you condemn the former president for meeting with antisemites, for entertaining antisemites and antisemitism? .. It's a very simple question,” Lemon asked repeatedly. (Exchange went on for 10 minutes) pic.twitter.com/pwdfjmrOXv — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 28, 2022

This wasn’t an interview.

This was Don’s attempt at badgering a ‘Trump guy’.

That’s it.

Richard Grenell was livid after watching the interview (who could blame him?):

Let’s not pretend CNN cares if it’s journalism or not.

He’s also a toad and a bully, but we digress.

Why does @donlemon keep saying that Len is “Jewish”? Antisemitism is a human problem not just a Jewish issue. @MessageFromLen — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 28, 2022

Because Don isn’t all that bright?

Just spitballin’.

. @kaitlancollins sat silent while @donlemon unleashed his woke activism. This isn’t remotely journalism. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 28, 2022

We wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

. @donlemon supports racists. He said so himself. @cnn leadership needs to put a stop to his activism. This isn’t journalism. https://t.co/ZklCopzWK7 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 28, 2022

CNN putting a stop to activism?

We’re not holding our breath.

***

***

Editor’s note:

