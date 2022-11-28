There’s a reason they took Don Lemon’s show away from him … just sayin’. If you all thought by CNN moving Don to a morning show he’d be any less of a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie we have a bridge for sale, cheap. We get it, Don probably misses being a total a-hole to people on his own show but this was just more cringe from him interviewing former Trump official Len Khodorkovsky. He so desperately wanted Khodorkovsky to condemn Trump for meeting with anti-Semites, clearly framing it in a way that made it look like Trump KNEW he was meeting with anti-Semites. Khodorkovsky handled Don like a pro though, no matter how hard he pushed for him to condemn Trump.

He condemned Kanye.

He condemned Fuentes.

But he knew if he condemned Trump he was giving Don a ‘win’ in that he’d claim that prove Trump was an anti-Semite.

Watch this:

This wasn’t an interview.

This was Don’s attempt at badgering a ‘Trump guy’.

That’s it.

Richard Grenell was livid after watching the interview (who could blame him?):

Let’s not pretend CNN cares if it’s journalism or not.

He’s also a toad and a bully, but we digress.

Because Don isn’t all that bright?

Just spitballin’.

We wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

CNN putting a stop to activism?

We’re not holding our breath.

***

***

