Randi Weingarten may well be one of the most despised people on Twitter and considering she’s competing with d-bags like Don Lemon, Alyssa Milano, and Rob Reiner that’s REALLY saying something. The difference though is Randi has actually done horrible things to this country for her own political and personal gain, while the others are really just annoying dipwads we point and laugh at.

A lot.

Seems Weingarten wants to relive her glory days of shutting down the schools and forcibly covering our kids’ faces with masks.

And yeah, EFF her and EFF that. We can say that, right?

TRIDEMIC? Really? This broad …

From PBS (of course):

A so-called “tridemic” is threatening healthcare systems across the country. It’s essentially a triple threat from the spread of flu, RSV and COVID. More than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide are occupied, seniors are hospitalized at a higher rate for respiratory illness and flu hospitalizations are at a decade-level high.

Almost as if the midterms are actually over. You know she was chomping at the bit to find a way to hold education hostage once again for more political power; wonder if she’ll try and pretend she was working to keep schools open again?

As usual, Weingarten locked down replies because she can’t deal with the pushback she gets every time she tweets. What’s unfortunate for her (but fortunate for the rest of us) is the fact that the only way to respond to her is by QT’ing her, so EVERYONE sees the responses instead of just her.

It was a horrible idea.

Shameful.

Exactly what she is.

But it was so beneficial to her and her union the last time around! More money, more political power … she’s never really cared about the kids.

Sadly, it feels that way sometimes.

Pass.

What he said.

That works.

Short, but definitely not sweet.

