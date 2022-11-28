Randi Weingarten may well be one of the most despised people on Twitter and considering she’s competing with d-bags like Don Lemon, Alyssa Milano, and Rob Reiner that’s REALLY saying something. The difference though is Randi has actually done horrible things to this country for her own political and personal gain, while the others are really just annoying dipwads we point and laugh at.

A lot.

Seems Weingarten wants to relive her glory days of shutting down the schools and forcibly covering our kids’ faces with masks.

And yeah, EFF her and EFF that. We can say that, right?

Our country is facing a tridemic: flu, RSV and COVID. "More than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide are occupied, seniors are hospitalized at a higher rate for respiratory illness & flu hospitalizations are at a decade-level high." https://t.co/mjSUQ02VCN — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 27, 2022

TRIDEMIC? Really? This broad …

From PBS (of course):

A so-called “tridemic” is threatening healthcare systems across the country. It’s essentially a triple threat from the spread of flu, RSV and COVID. More than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide are occupied, seniors are hospitalized at a higher rate for respiratory illness and flu hospitalizations are at a decade-level high.

Almost as if the midterms are actually over. You know she was chomping at the bit to find a way to hold education hostage once again for more political power; wonder if she’ll try and pretend she was working to keep schools open again?

As usual, Weingarten locked down replies because she can’t deal with the pushback she gets every time she tweets. What’s unfortunate for her (but fortunate for the rest of us) is the fact that the only way to respond to her is by QT’ing her, so EVERYONE sees the responses instead of just her.

Perhaps isolating kids – thus arresting development of their immune systems – wasn't such a great idea..🤔 https://t.co/3XGUb0wak1 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 28, 2022

It was a horrible idea.

Shameful.

A statement from the most dangerous political misinformation spreader in the United States!@rweingarten https://t.co/lGVKYdtru9 — Mega MAGA🇺🇸Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) November 28, 2022

Exactly what she is.

Kids are sicker because of immunity debt & a lot of it is YOUR fault! It's over! Stop fear mongering & move on! https://t.co/lGD9ocuHp5 https://t.co/6ycZTXFJSq — Claire Balan (@ClaireBalan) November 28, 2022

But it was so beneficial to her and her union the last time around! More money, more political power … she’s never really cared about the kids.

That tends to happen when you lock kids down for 2 years. They're finally exposed to germs. You POS! https://t.co/iMtok3oFGs — doriparella (@parelladori) November 28, 2022

Anything to shut down public schools. No one hates working more than government teacher union bosses. https://t.co/l3Ax812HsY — Greg Thomas—Winner (@gregthomaswv) November 28, 2022

Sadly, it feels that way sometimes.

Scamdenic II, Rise of the Weingarten.

The Empire Strikes Back. https://t.co/SvizcJf8Kp — Mr. Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) November 28, 2022

Pass.

I’ve said this before, if God forbid there ever was a “real” pandemic, no one will take these lunatics seriously… https://t.co/XsUfYbQumY — Charles Weber – AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) November 28, 2022

Your 15 minutes is over .. go crawl under the rock you slivered out of https://t.co/wbSJDEncgm — Catherine (@cathyje17960218) November 28, 2022

F- off … nobody is buying you insane psycho's lies and fear-mongering anymore. https://t.co/RScyTOMRGP — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 28, 2022

What he said.

She’s a coward that spews garbage and locks her replies down to preserve her echo chamber. https://t.co/34AFHr5LJi — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 28, 2022

That works.

Short, but definitely not sweet.

***

***

