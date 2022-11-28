Is one of the qualifications for being on The View that you’re a horrible, nasty, and ignorant harpy? Asking for a friend. There has to be something seriously wrong with or broken in women like this, who consistently get everything and anything about politics and current events WRONG.

Maybe the show is called The View because their view is the opposite of reality. Or maybe they think people are interested in seeing the view from the mind of some of our dumbest, angriest, and least inspiring?

Really, we don’t get it. At all.

Like this garbage today where Joy Behag … sorry, Behar, attacked Catholics and trashed Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch:

Anti-Catholic bigotry on The View.

The cast calls for Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a religious liberty case because she's Catholic.

Joy Behar accuses ACB of renouncing her faith and was corrected.

Sunny whines that Catholic justices don't all recuse themselves pic.twitter.com/7j5Ss13ag6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 28, 2022

We’re pretty sure Joy wants to keep Sunny around because she makes her look less stupid.

Less horrible?

Seriously.

Alyssa Farah Griffin points out that Sunny claims to be a devout Catholic and Sunny says she could do a better job than the Catholic justices.

"I think I could be impartial," she declared. pic.twitter.com/Nrs1xcZRhN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 28, 2022

RIIIIIIGHT.

And what? She’s a devout Catholic but wants Catholic justices to recuse themselves? Whaaaa?

Girl, please.

Sara Haines defends ACB for not refusing herself, noting they need to cite and source their opinions.

"So despite maybe not liking where she gets through her legal philosophy, I don't think it necessarily is immersed in just her religious belief," she argued. pic.twitter.com/Gw4fldDaS5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 28, 2022

WHOA, WHAT? Sara Haines disagreed with the others. GET OUTTA HERE.

Ana Navarro also demands they recuse because "most of America does not believe that this court separates between church and state."

"We can trust the process, but do I trust the justices?" she sneered. She claims the court has "a crisis of credibility." pic.twitter.com/8B9t2JJw60 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 28, 2022

Ana Navarro probably thinks the separation of Church and State is in the Constitution … she also probably also thinks it was written to protect the state from the church. Woof.

Pure ignorance.

Joy claims ACB holds the rank of "handmaid" within the Catholic Church, citing the Washington Post.

Joy continued to condemn ACB for being a member of a Catholic group, which is not a party to the case coming before the court. pic.twitter.com/Lfy5ymBrIM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 28, 2022

Think we can safely say these are the dumbest women on television?

Even with people like Joy Reid?

Oooooh … it’s close.

The View is composed of the stupidest women in America. https://t.co/Ts8PAEm8d9 — James O'Reilly (@jamesoreilly) November 28, 2022

Then again, maybe not.

Does that mean that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson should recuse herself from all cases involving women? Will the @TheView apply their logic equally? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 28, 2022

That only seems fair since you know, she’s not a biologist and doesn’t know how to define a woman.

Totally.

***

