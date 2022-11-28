Ok, at this point even we think Elon Musk is trolling the Left. Hey, we’re not saying that’s a bad thing (we actually appreciate all of the entertainment value we’re getting from it) but you know he KNEW this picture of his bedside table would freak them TF out.

Diet caffeine-free coke?! FOR SHAME.

Oh yeah, and the ‘guns.’

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He continued:

There is no excuse for my lack of coasters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Yeah, there is no excuse. Someone get this billionaire some coasters!

Greetings, I’m Musket, Elon Musket — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Woah, that's dangerous! Diet Coke isn't good for you, bro. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) November 28, 2022

Adam’s not wrong.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

My cat Carl is my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/whmNpijUJs — Eliza (@elizableu) November 28, 2022

And speaking of cats:

LOL – This is going to trigger the Left more than anything you've ever tweeted. Let the tears start falling like rain. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 28, 2022

And of course, it did. We all knew it would.

The four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke is a weird flex, dude Why do that when flavorless, dirty brown water already exists? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 28, 2022

Alrighty.

No one has ever been more divorced in the history of the world — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 28, 2022

Of all the cringe on the Left, she produces about half of it.

Empty cans, a gun, a commemorative gun in a box…no photos of a significant other or any of your children, no favorite book, no warmth. Just stark. Cold. Empty. Grey.

How do you sleep? — Zuzu Petals (@Zuzu1025) November 28, 2022

As a billionaire, he probably sleeps really well.

This is so wildly irresponsible and wrong — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 28, 2022

Awww yes, the cope and seethe crowd showed up.

Not sure if you think this makes you look cool. Hint: It doesn’t. — lecavanaugh☮️ (@lecavanaugh) November 28, 2022

I haven’t had a need for a gun for 79 years. Sad to live by fear mongering that way. — Marlena (@MaryRaisanen) November 28, 2022

Oh, about the gun …

Why a toy gun? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 28, 2022

Just sayin’.

***

***

