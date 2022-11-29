Thinking Dan McLaughlin hit a little too close to home with his tweet about Never Trump, and how it was originally about not supporting Donald Trump for president. It wasn’t about crapping on the entire Republican Party OR losing your mind so completely that you’d vote for someone like Joe Biden. And it sure as Hell wasn’t about creating a brand or a PAC … or an organization where you can bilk stupid people out of millions of dollars.

Ahem.

McLaughlin said it far better, of course.

This is so damn good … The mounting odor of hysteria from people who turned it into their whole public and professional identity reeks of fear that he will go away.

We’ve said it before, nobody needs Trump more than our pals in Never Trump. Not even the media.

McLaughlin’s tweet got The Expert™ Tom Nichols’ attention:

Ruh-roh, somebody’s pissy.

McLaughlin fired back:

WOW, this guy is one amazing writer. Seriously. And Tom? Eh, he’s just Tom.

He did reply.

BLAH BLAH BLAH, Tom works and he slaves for the Constitution and our democracy, and what thanks does he get?

Trending

What he said.

*fist-pump*

Holy Hell. You can tell Tom is losing because he’s really digging deep into his inner smugness.

McLaughlin wasn’t at all phased.

Then this broad chimed in.

These people.

We’d expect nothing less from someone coming to Tom’s defense.

Sure sounds like it.

But hey! Never Trump!

Turned him into a meal ticket.

Bingo.

Oh, and speaking of people who turned Trump into a meal ticket …

Suppose we should just be glad Rick didn’t find a way to make a dick joke … he often brags about his ability to do so.

DAMN THAT’S GOOD.

It takes a lot of work to be such massive sell-outs … we should cut Tom and Rick some slack.

*snickers*

***

Related:

BRUTAL thread takes woke school teachers APART for being giant hypocrites about … well, everything

It’s SO ON: Elon Musk calls down the THUNDER on Apple for threatening to remove Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk BREAKS Lefty Twitter (again) with just ONE pic of his bedside table and ROF

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan McLaughlinRick WilsonTom Nichols