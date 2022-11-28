Once again, ladies and gents, we’ve come across another thread from Twitchy favorite, Dr. Strangetweet. This time, the good doctor has taken on the subject of woke public school teachers … which sadly, seems to be most public school teachers these days. We seriously need to work on supporting more conservative teachers in public schools but we suppose that’s another story entirely.

What he’s pointing out in this thread is how so many of these teachers talk out of both sides of their mouths.

In simpler terms, we call them hypocrites.

He does a far better job of explaining in his thread so we’ll leave it to him.

Teachers: my classroom is inclusive. It's a safe space. Also teachers: there are more than two genders and if you don't believe that, you're a bigot. Now, are you sure you're not a girl, you penis haver?? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2022

You penis-haver.

Wow, them’s fightin’ words.

Heh.

But sadly, while there is some humor here, this is all too real in far too many classrooms. If you don’t agree with the narrative of 57 magical genders (or however many they’ve come up with now), then you’re not welcome.

Keep going.

Teachers: CRT isn't taught in classrooms Also teachers: if you're white, you should feel bad — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2022

So basically YES, CRT is being taught in classrooms.

Sorry, not sorry.

Teachers: I'm keeping kids safe. I'm not grooming them. Also teachers: don't tell your mommy or daddy because they don't understand. Let's just keep this our little secret. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2022

THIS is the biggest, reddest flag of them all. Telling students to keep secrets from their parents … creepy, inappropriate, and wrong.

Teachers: we shouldn't be banning any books Also teachers: No, you cannot read that Bible in here — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2022

Not to mention, no books have been banned outside of Democrats’ efforts in California to do away with Huck Finn and The Grapes of Wrath. Parents speaking up and out about books they do not believe should be in a public school library is not BANNING BOOKS.

Teachers: I have the expertise to teach children. You don't. Also teachers: being out of school for two years didn't hurt kids' learning and we should be out of school more. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2022

That’s a doozy.

In far too many cases, the people we needed the most during the lockdowns were the least likely to show up.

Thank a teacher’s union.

