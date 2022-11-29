As Twitchy readers know, Dan McLaughlin wiped the floor with both Tom Nichols and Rick Wilson in a quite heated debate about Never Trump. McLaughlin sees the movement for what it was meant to be, which was a group that just opposed Trump for president.

That was it.

The movement was never meant to be some attack on Republicans as a whole or a vehicle for a bunch of grifters to exploit to make names for themselves AND of course to amass millions of dollars.

Like The Lincoln Project.

Ahem.

Welp, while McLaughlin was making both Nichols and Wilson look like the sell-outs they really are, RedSteeze chimed in with a few assists and YEAH, they’re pretty damn good as well. As you all may remember, Tom was very cranky with McLaughlin for DARING to talk about Never Trump …

Pretty sure that I don't need a lesson from you about what "Never Trump" meant, Dan. Since you were never a part of that movement, perhaps leave it to the people who began it to define it. https://t.co/8JRB4D3z1k — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 28, 2022

Enter Steeze:

Imagine attacking the people who published "against trump" while you sit back in your chair and slurp up Morning Joe table scraps. Just imagine. JFC you hate yourself and you show it every day online. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Ouch.

I was at National Review when "Against Trump" was published. I was pretty much their most online writer & took incredible & hilarious abuse over it. I loved it. It sucked but was fun. Whatever No one knew who Tom was until he started taking MSNBC appearances. Tom is a fraud https://t.co/wRfejfEXGr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Like most ‘leaders’ in the Never Trump movement, Tom needs Trump more than any Trump supporter.

Oh, and if you thought Steeze was vicious to Tom, just look what he did to Rick Wilson.

Dan isn't the one appearing on Al Jazeera or getting ball gagged by Al Sharpton these days. That's you. https://t.co/7MBmjSmeol — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Ask Rick when his next appearance on Stephen Colbert is. https://t.co/mkHHMt9EUI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Then, of course, Steeze started retweeting old Rick Wilson tweets about Biden … HA HA HA HA

It's Joe "I'm a practicing Catholic except for being cool with China's forces abortions and sterilization program" Biden. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

I see Clown Prince Biden is in the Senate. Greeeeat. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 17, 2013

Holder just said he found "great wisdom" from Joe Biden. Joe. Biden.

Joe….Biden. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2014

Wait wait wait wait wait. Joe Biden is saying something about dignity? Tell me more! pic.twitter.com/TjXKePVzBn — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 10, 2015

Vice President Biden, avatar of dignity pic.twitter.com/TXvAlh5TNO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 10, 2015

What a complete and total sell-out.

And speaking of sell-outs, enter George Conway.

So you won't be asking him for another job then? https://t.co/VhNVJ7pGoX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Sort of like Steve Schmidt?

Painful.

But pretty damn entertaining.

***

Related:

Twitter uses ADL to fact-check TF out of Adam Kinzinger trying to scold Elon Musk over Pepe the Frog

Mollie Hemingway tells ‘far crazier’ story of Biden official stealing women’s luggage as only SHE can

Dan McLaughlin OWNS both Tom Nichols and Rick Wilson in BRUTAL back and forth about Never Trump

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!