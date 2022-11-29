As Twitchy readers know, Dan McLaughlin wiped the floor with both Tom Nichols and Rick Wilson in a quite heated debate about Never Trump. McLaughlin sees the movement for what it was meant to be, which was a group that just opposed Trump for president.

That was it.

The movement was never meant to be some attack on Republicans as a whole or a vehicle for a bunch of grifters to exploit to make names for themselves AND of course to amass millions of dollars.

Like The Lincoln Project.

Ahem.

Welp, while McLaughlin was making both Nichols and Wilson look like the sell-outs they really are, RedSteeze chimed in with a few assists and YEAH, they’re pretty damn good as well. As you all may remember, Tom was very cranky with McLaughlin for DARING to talk about Never Trump …

Enter Steeze:

Ouch.

Like most ‘leaders’ in the Never Trump movement, Tom needs Trump more than any Trump supporter.

Oh, and if you thought Steeze was vicious to Tom, just look what he did to Rick Wilson.

Then, of course, Steeze started retweeting old Rick Wilson tweets about Biden …  HA HA HA HA

What a complete and total sell-out.

And speaking of sell-outs, enter George Conway.

Sort of like Steve Schmidt?

Painful.

But pretty damn entertaining.

***

***

