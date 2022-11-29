Wow, Adam Kinzinger must really like making a fool of himself. Or at least that’s what it looks like with the last few days (weeks, months) of him tweeting really stupid stuff that ultimately gets him dragged for our amusement.

We should probably send this guy a thank you card and some cookies for all of the Twitchy fodder.

Ok, so as our readers know, Adam tried really hard to make Elon Musk out to be anti-Semitic for sharing a meme of Pepe the Frog. He really thought this was a dunk:

Google Pepe the Frog. You’ll see that this is an alt right meme since 2016, with links to anti semetism and authoritarianism. Cool Elon. https://t.co/TP2F4nEvbI — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 28, 2022

Except … that’s not true, Adam.

Even the ADL says so.

Womp-womp.

This is what Twitter put on Adam’s tweet:

*snort*

What a maroon.

via GIPHY

You should definitely put this tweet on your MSNBC job application. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 28, 2022

Definitely.

They live for this sort of embarrassment at one’s own expense.

And OMG you guys, the number of Pepe memes on his tweet … HA HA HA HA.

pic.twitter.com/rtxlA6I4hd — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 28, 2022

BAHAHAHA.

Seriously. He could have saved himself a BUNCH of embarrassment if he had just bothered to Google this … even a little. But we all know Adam was so determined to slam Elon Musk that he didn’t care. That or he’s just really that dense.

Hrm, he does tend to pander to the very people who have gerrymandered him out of a job so maybe we should just go with dense.

That works.

Good times.

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway tells ‘far crazier’ story of Biden official stealing women’s luggage as only SHE can

Dan McLaughlin OWNS both Tom Nichols and Rick Wilson in BRUTAL back and forth about Never Trump

It’s SO ON: Elon Musk calls down the THUNDER on Apple for threatening to remove Twitter from App Store

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!