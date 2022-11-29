Apple is none-too-happy with Elon Musk and his efforts to make Twitter a true public square where all voices can be heard. It’s odd, don’t you think, that any company would be against free speech but here we are … in 2022. They’ve gone so far as to threaten to remove Twitter from their App Store.

Musk has said he will go to war with the company Steve Wozniak built.

In hearing this, Governor Ron DeSantis (aka America’s governor) called out the Big Tech giant in a GIANT way.

Monopolies are a big no-no, even if you’re one of those evil free-market capitalists.

Sadly, with the way our DC establishment Republicans are staying silent on the matter, we’re not exactly holding our breath. Mollie Hemingway said it best:

Sorry, not sorry, but THIS is how we should treat Apple and any company threatening to ‘punish’ other companies for supporting free speech.

Yeah, none of it makes Apple look good here.

Democrats seem to all of a sudden love monopolies and hate free speech. Ok, so they’ve never been fans of free speech but defending a giant corporation? Really?

