Apple is none-too-happy with Elon Musk and his efforts to make Twitter a true public square where all voices can be heard. It’s odd, don’t you think, that any company would be against free speech but here we are … in 2022. They’ve gone so far as to threaten to remove Twitter from their App Store.

Musk has said he will go to war with the company Steve Wozniak built.

In hearing this, Governor Ron DeSantis (aka America’s governor) called out the Big Tech giant in a GIANT way.

Watch:

WATCH: Ron DeSantis says Apple removing @elonmusk's Twitter from app store warrants Congressional response "That would be a huge, huge mistake, and it would be a really raw exercise of monopolistic power that I think would merit a response from the United States Congress." pic.twitter.com/VNjG6GuBcd — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 29, 2022

Monopolies are a big no-no, even if you’re one of those evil free-market capitalists.

Yup.

They must.

Sadly, with the way our DC establishment Republicans are staying silent on the matter, we’re not exactly holding our breath. Mollie Hemingway said it best:

One of the most INFURIATING things about the current moment is the utter and complete silence and weakness of roughly 100% of DC establishment Republicans. Every single elected GOP person with a brain and/or spine or even a freaking PULSE should be saying at least this much. https://t.co/cA7YpaI4M6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 29, 2022

Sorry, not sorry, but THIS is how we should treat Apple and any company threatening to ‘punish’ other companies for supporting free speech.

Apple has no problem bowing down to the CCP, and having their products made by virtual slaves, but clutch their pearls over Twitter allowing more speech?

It's utter hypocrisy. — Ge🧑‍🎄rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 29, 2022

Hypocrisy.

Idiocy.

Bias?

Yeah, none of it makes Apple look good here.

I love his direct approach and crystal clear explanations. Not jumbled word speak — MER 🇺🇲 ❤️ (@local_onthe8) November 29, 2022

All of the democrats defending monopolies in the replies is telling — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 29, 2022

Democrats seem to all of a sudden love monopolies and hate free speech. Ok, so they’ve never been fans of free speech but defending a giant corporation? Really?

Just when I thought I could not like @RonDeSantisFL anymore, he goes and turns it up to 11. DeSantis 2024! — Charles Scott (@CharlesScott78) November 29, 2022

I don't have words for how much I loathe establishment GOP & its unfailing weakness and humiliating impotence in the face of the left's assaults. Desperate to fellate the media and other regime actors with performative gatekeeping instead of real action, they are beneath contempt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 29, 2022

And what she said.

***

***

Editor's Note:

