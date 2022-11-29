So it sounds like a group of journalists at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have gone on strike because the owners refuse to bargain in good faith.

Ha.

HA ha.

Typically, when a worker goes on strike, their job and the product or service they provide is something that seems invaluable. Necessary. Like teachers holding education hostage, rail workers holding the country hostage … etc.

Striking journalists are just, well, funny. Guess what happens if they don’t show up and write? NOTHING.

Look at this from ‘social justice reporter’ Kaley Johnson:

Under existing working conditions.

What, are they forcing them to come into the office or something? No heat?

Heh.

Keep going.

Petty.

No, what’s petty is a bunch of self-important journalists thinking they’re so important that striking would matter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

No, it is ok.

Those emails belong to the newspaper.

Narrator: Nope, they didn’t listen to the one reader who wrote them a letter.

Ruh-roh.

But wait … there’s more!

Retaliation?! Heartless? SAY IT AIN’T SO.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HOO BOY.

This is not going the way they thought it would.

Right.

Keep telling yourselves that.

Nope, they don’t seem scared. But whatever she needs to tell herself.

Yes, yes they are.

Clearly.

We’ll keep an eye on this strike and let you know how it goes BUT we’re pretty sure they’ll just replace these journalists and move on. Too bad, so sad.

Seriously.

Annnnnd now, we’re dead.

It’s not going well.

Steeze is a giver though.

Hey, they could always learn to code, amirite?

***

***

