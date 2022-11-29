Gosh, Adam Schiff seems worried about the GOP looking through the J6 Committee evidence, especially the ‘stuff’ they have not disclosed.

Wonder why that is?

He’s especially concerned about Jim Jordan (or ‘the Jim Jordans of the world’) cherry-picking anything ‘not disclosed’ and making false narratives. Huh, does he mean like what he and his other J6 Committee pals have been doing for years now? Lookin’ at you, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Watch this:

Adam Schiff says the 1/6 Committee is taking steps to stop Jim Jordan from cherry-picking evidence, "We certainly don't want the Jim Jordans of the world to cherry-pick anything not disclosed and make a false or misleading narrative out of it." pic.twitter.com/pl7RTHiN3w — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 27, 2022

And if anyone knows about cherry-picking and pushing a false narrative it’s Schiff-For-Brains himself. Nobody pushed the Russian collusion lies more faithfully than he did.

Schiff read out snippets of the Steele dossier during a congressional hearing in March 2017 and claimed he'd seen "more than circumstantial evidence of collusion." https://t.co/PuHTYA7xJ6 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 28, 2022

Yeah, we’re all still waiting for that evidence Schiff claimed he had.

Every time we hear the words evidence and Schiff together we think of the DJ who fooled him into thinking he had nude pictures of Trump, and Schiff WANTED THEM. Yup.

Brit Hume did his part by reminding Schiff who he is and what he’s done … over and over again.

A claim he repeated many times. https://t.co/zabJjyYpJF — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 28, 2022

Multiple times.

Heck, we’re surprised he didn’t take a moment during that interview and claim he still had the evidence.

Everything old is new again. pic.twitter.com/i2cFuDUbRe — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 28, 2022

The foundational problem is politicians of all sides don't care about corruption and justice…they care about votes — Ben Gibbins MSG (ret.) Psy.D.(c) (@para82nd_1) November 28, 2022

Some may actually care – but none DO anything… — AlmostAlwaysNever (@ItsAllGoneCrazy) November 28, 2022

Harsh but true.

Why is anyone listening to lying Schiff?💕🙏 — Diana Wright (@DianaWr48476186) November 29, 2022

You know what? That’s an excellent question.

***

Related:

DeSantis calls down the THUNDER on Apple for threatening Elon Musk over free speech (watch)

Alexander Vindman makes things WORSE bragging to Nicole Wallace HE’S going to hold Elon Musk accountable

RedSteeze further humiliating Never Trump grifters TRIGGERED by Dan McLaughlin is a glorious thing

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!