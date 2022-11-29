Gosh, Adam Schiff seems worried about the GOP looking through the J6 Committee evidence, especially the ‘stuff’ they have not disclosed.

Wonder why that is?

He’s especially concerned about Jim Jordan (or ‘the Jim Jordans of the world’) cherry-picking anything ‘not disclosed’ and making false narratives. Huh, does he mean like what he and his other J6 Committee pals have been doing for years now? Lookin’ at you, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Watch this:

And if anyone knows about cherry-picking and pushing a false narrative it’s Schiff-For-Brains himself. Nobody pushed the Russian collusion lies more faithfully than he did.

Yeah, we’re all still waiting for that evidence Schiff claimed he had.

Every time we hear the words evidence and Schiff together we think of the DJ who fooled him into thinking he had nude pictures of Trump, and Schiff WANTED THEM. Yup.

Brit Hume did his part by reminding Schiff who he is and what he’s done … over and over again.

Multiple times.

Heck, we’re surprised he didn’t take a moment during that interview and claim he still had the evidence.

Harsh but true.

You know what? That’s an excellent question.

***

