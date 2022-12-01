It’s not often that we come across a tweet this stupid from a relatively unknown elected official. Sure, the unknowns tweet all sorts of dumb stuff (there’s a reason they’re unknown and oftentimes a Democrat) but it’s rare that the tweet is so bad from an unknown that it goes viral.

Like this hot mess from Democrat, Congressman-Elect weatherman Eric Sorenson.

Seems the rep-to-be doesn’t think you can disagree with scientists about science.

No really.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t elect the guy. It’s Illinois …

If you can’t disagree with a scientist on science that makes it propaganda, not science. Just sayin’.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go so hot for he/him.

Ahem.

It’s almost like clockwork.

With a tweet like that, how can you tell? EL OH EL

Most people did not.

That’s EXACTLY what he means.

And come on now, he’s a weatherman so he’d know.

What HE said.

Dogmatic.

Good word.

So an actual scientist calling BS … tough crowd.

Whoa.

A meme that summed up the past nearly three years.

Well done.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

