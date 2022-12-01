It’s not often that we come across a tweet this stupid from a relatively unknown elected official. Sure, the unknowns tweet all sorts of dumb stuff (there’s a reason they’re unknown and oftentimes a Democrat) but it’s rare that the tweet is so bad from an unknown that it goes viral.

Like this hot mess from Democrat, Congressman-Elect weatherman Eric Sorenson.

Seems the rep-to-be doesn’t think you can disagree with scientists about science.

No really.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t elect the guy. It’s Illinois …

If you disagree with scientists about science, it’s not really a disagreement. You’re actually just incorrect. Science is not truth, it’s the process of finding the truth. When science evolves, it didn’t lie to you, it learned more. — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) November 30, 2022

If you can’t disagree with a scientist on science that makes it propaganda, not science. Just sayin’.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go so hot for he/him.

Ahem.

It doesn't surprise me reading something this dumb when I see a grown man with pronouns in his bio. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 1, 2022

It’s almost like clockwork.

You're contradicting yourself — Suffy (@drsuffy) December 1, 2022

With a tweet like that, how can you tell? EL OH EL

This makes no sense, you realize that, right? If you were objectively right, and the scientists were objectively wrong, then the scientists don't magically become correct through the nature of their title. I can't believe people actually thought that that nonsense was profound. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) December 1, 2022

Most people did not.

You mean like when they said that thousands of people protesting racism was just too important for the Covid rules to apply, but I couldn’t go to a wedding or a funeral? — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) December 1, 2022

That’s EXACTLY what he means.

And come on now, he’s a weatherman so he’d know.

If we’re not allowed to question science, then it’s not science.

It’s propaganda — Jerry Berndt🙏🎸🩺 (@berndt_jerry) December 1, 2022

What HE said.

If I disagree with SOME scientists (there is rarely ever 100% consensus) and I am proven right as emerging data supports my hypotheses over theirs, I was right all along.

Pretending scientists that you agree with are always right is NOT following science, it is dogmatic. — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) December 1, 2022

Dogmatic.

Good word.

How about when some guy working for FedGov declares himself to be "the science" and as such unquestionable at all? That's not science, that's one guy's opinion backed up with force. — Tim prefers dangerous liberty (@Tim_The_Sandman) December 1, 2022

That’s what people say when the “science” they stated as fact was indeed WRONG!!! — Theodore #FJB (@2_dolla_bills) December 1, 2022

BTW, you're a meteorologist and politician. I have actual science degrees, chemistry, biology, and engineering. Real scientists never all agreed. They rarely all agree if they are actually allowed to debate scientific theory and hypothesis. — KLS (@KLSKansas) December 1, 2022

So an actual scientist calling BS … tough crowd.

Unless they knew what they said was false, when they said it. They knew the vaccine wasn’t safe for everyone when they said it was — Marty Warren (@terpmarty80) December 1, 2022

Except science doesn’t work like this. — Geisha in Limbo (@sisterinferior) December 1, 2022

When scientists get shut down for disagreeing with other scientists, the ones getting silenced are the ones that are probably right. — Just That Handy (@pocketonashirt) December 1, 2022

Whoa.

A meme that summed up the past nearly three years.

Well done.

When science becomes political it is not science — Justin R Sisholtz (@JustinRSisholtz) December 1, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

***

