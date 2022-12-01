We get what Ilhan Omar was trying to do here, making some melodramatic statement about her interracial marriage FINALLY BEING PROTECTED BY THE LAW … but we have to wonder if someone close to her should have tried to stop her considering how things went.

She knows we’ve all heard about her marrying her brother, right? Like, it’s joked about openly A LOT.

Anyway, she tweeted this.

Which marriage would that be, Ilhan? Ahem.

The sad-face emoji at the end of her tweet proves she REALLY means it and stuff.

*snort*

Her poor brother.

Meep.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fact-checked?

From The Daily Mail:

‘Squad’ congresswoman Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirm.

And now for the first time, one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis.

Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi.

But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him.

And then there was a husband in-between … yes?

Looks like Ilhan decided to deny the snark:

Which only made people push it more.

And fin.

***

***

