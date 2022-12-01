We get what Ilhan Omar was trying to do here, making some melodramatic statement about her interracial marriage FINALLY BEING PROTECTED BY THE LAW … but we have to wonder if someone close to her should have tried to stop her considering how things went.

She knows we’ve all heard about her marrying her brother, right? Like, it’s joked about openly A LOT.

Anyway, she tweeted this.

It’s 2022 and finally marriages like mine will be protected by law 😔 pic.twitter.com/rdBi5Ylv96 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 30, 2022

Which marriage would that be, Ilhan? Ahem.

The sad-face emoji at the end of her tweet proves she REALLY means it and stuff.

*snort*

Her poor brother.

Marriages to your brother? https://t.co/4K3QMbhyiX — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2022

Meep.

I don’t think the bill covers incest. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) November 30, 2022

No, incest is still illegal. — Parody McParodyface (@Crapplefratz) November 30, 2022

Your first marriage is still not protected by law, not even in the Appalachian states. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 30, 2022

Heh.

Marriages like yours? What, intramural? — Dad (@NorvR) November 30, 2022

Marriages between siblings are allowed now? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 30, 2022

Already fact checked by @CommunityNotes. pic.twitter.com/LQDKQeRlah — Paineful Truths 2: Memetic Boogaloo 🏴‍☠️ (@PainefulTruths2) November 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fact-checked?

WOAH BROTHER! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 30, 2022

The law is making it legal to marry your brother? — Justine (@BruinJustine) November 30, 2022

What, didn’t you marry your brother? — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) November 30, 2022

Sure sounds like you married your brother. https://t.co/wmVbwbViK5 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) November 30, 2022

From The Daily Mail:

‘Squad’ congresswoman Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirm. And now for the first time, one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis. Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi. But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him.

And then there was a husband in-between … yes?

Looks like Ilhan decided to deny the snark:

God no, Celeb this sick fantasy man. Please seek help, it’s not normal to want to marry your brother. https://t.co/v3ZBzhWBpR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 30, 2022

Which only made people push it more.

So why did you marry your brother? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2022

Why did you marry your brother — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

It’s Caleb, but if you want to call me a Celeb, I guess I won’t stop you. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2022

And fin.

***

