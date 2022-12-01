Leftwing public figures? Being suspended for no reason. OMG, SAY IT AIN’T SO! Gosh, this editor and every other rightwing ‘public figure’ can’t even begin to understand what it’s like to be banned, locked, or suspended for no apparent reason whatsoever.

Nope, never happened before.

Total conspiracy theory to say otherwise.

Except, you know, it was happening A LOT … and when we called it out we were accused of being liars and conspiracy theorists.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Twitter just banned the account of @ndrew_lawrence, who works at the leftwing blog Media Matters, for "spam." Unclear what post Twitter classified as "spam" or how Twitter is defining "spam" now. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 1, 2022

Spam.

HA HA HA HA HA

Awww yes, the non-excuse that tells you nothing … this editor is all too familiar.

Keep going.

Here are the only two posts Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence posted today before he was banned for "spam": —One post criticizing Elon Musk for Neuralink, and his claim that Tesla's humanoid robot would be "ready in months" six months ago —One post criticizing Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/BG4TGR9P9i — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 1, 2022

Oh, if someone really wants him suspended they’ll go through tweets and find things.

It’s as if these people have no idea how long this has been going on and they’re SHOCKED to see it happening to them.

I reached out to Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence and about why he was suspended from Twitter this morning. He doesn't know. Below is his response. Twitter banned his account, @ndrew_lawrence, for "spam," but didn't cite specific posts. pic.twitter.com/rjDFvfvGzW — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 1, 2022

This is what it felt like for over a decade as a rightwing public figure.

Have fun with that.

Here's another leftwing public figure who criticized Elon Musk who was suspended from Twitter this morning.https://t.co/3ygGmQOipo — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 1, 2022

NOT ANOTHER ONE! OH NOOOOOOEZ.

Annnd @ndrew_lawrence's account is back. No explanation just yet on the ban or reinstatement, but will keep an ear out. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 1, 2022

He’ll keep an ear out because yeah, this is totally newsworthy and stuff.

*snort*

BREAKING: For the first time in the platform’s history a left wing account was banned from Twitter. Democrats are up in arms – permanent suspensions were to be reserved for conservatives. pic.twitter.com/JUA7U2AtAt — @amuse (@amuse) December 1, 2022

I remember under previous twitter leadership when an entire publication was suspended right before a major election over information that turned out 2b true and could have changed the outcome of that election. Did you clutch your pearls as hard then.. or not at all? — Macie 🌞🐊🏖🦎🐬🐠 (@Macie2603) December 1, 2022

This is the kind of actions you have been screeching for……oh wait you only wanted it being people you don't like. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) December 1, 2022

Just for the sheer irony… let’s not forget that @ndrew_lawrence was the author of this instant classic: pic.twitter.com/fEkU1lI8hI — Biggs Darklighter (@Darkl1ght3r) December 1, 2022

Reminder, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

