Leftwing public figures? Being suspended for no reason. OMG, SAY IT AIN’T SO! Gosh, this editor and every other rightwing ‘public figure’ can’t even begin to understand what it’s like to be banned, locked, or suspended for no apparent reason whatsoever.

Nope, never happened before.

Total conspiracy theory to say otherwise.

Except, you know, it was happening A LOT … and when we called it out we were accused of being liars and conspiracy theorists.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Spam.

HA HA HA HA HA

Awww yes, the non-excuse that tells you nothing … this editor is all too familiar.

Keep going.

Trending

Oh, if someone really wants him suspended they’ll go through tweets and find things.

It’s as if these people have no idea how long this has been going on and they’re SHOCKED to see it happening to them.

This is what it felt like for over a decade as a rightwing public figure.

Have fun with that.

NOT ANOTHER ONE! OH NOOOOOOEZ.

He’ll keep an ear out because yeah, this is totally newsworthy and stuff.

*snort*

Reminder, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

***

Related:

SAVAGE thread OWNS Biden’s DOE for virtue signaling while ignoring non-binary official stealing luggage

Rob Schneider DROPS Gavin Newsom with video of thugs robbing CA Apple store and it’s BRUTALLY perfect

OOPSIE-LOL! Ilhan Omar sets herself up for HILARIOUS trolling tweeting about ‘marriages like mine’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben CollinsElon MuskLeftwingPublic Figurespunditstwitter