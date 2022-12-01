As Twitchy readers know (and not necessarily mainstream-media readers as we’re not really seeing them cover this story much), non-binary Biden DOE official, Sam Brinton, has been charged with stealing women’s luggage at the airport.

No, we’re not making this up but we agree, it sounds like something hilarious The Babylon Bee would write up. But, nope.

This is a real story … that the Biden administration has pretty much ignored.

Fascinating how they ignore what the non-binary official DID to try and shame everyone else for talking about it.

And by fascinating we mean pathetic and all-too-damn predictable.

Makes total sense that a tweet like that came from the Department of Energy.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Trending

Wore them? Sold them? Who knows?

This is what happens when you pick someone for the identity boxes they check versus their ability to do the job and their qualifications.

Again, look at our vice president for more proof of this fact.

Irony is Biden’s middle name.

Or something like that.

America 2022 has definitely NOT been the sanest of years.

Dude … sorry … dudette got busted stealing women’s luggage. Our bad? Won’t happen again? HOW DARE YOU bring up their gender!

It’s DC aka weirdo-central.

Sorry, not sorry.

BUT he won’t be because it’s Biden we’re talking about and it would be transphobic or something to hold him … them, responsible.

That seems to be the way things are going right now and yes, everything is stupid.

In case you were wondering.

***

Related:

Rob Schneider DROPS Gavin Newsom with video of thugs robbing CA Apple store and it’s BRUTALLY perfect

OOPSIE-LOL! Ilhan Omar sets herself up for HILARIOUS trolling tweeting about ‘marriages like mine’

Dem Congressman-elect/weatherman claims you CAN’T disagree with scientists about science and HOO BOY

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenluggagenonbinaryofficialSam Brintonwomen's