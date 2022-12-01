As Twitchy readers know (and not necessarily mainstream-media readers as we’re not really seeing them cover this story much), non-binary Biden DOE official, Sam Brinton, has been charged with stealing women’s luggage at the airport.

No, we’re not making this up but we agree, it sounds like something hilarious The Babylon Bee would write up. But, nope.

This is a real story … that the Biden administration has pretty much ignored.

The DOE's "nonbinary" Pup Fetishist Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition official has been on leave for about a month after allegedly stealing a woman's designer suitcase at the Mpls airport. They tweeted this virtue-signaling nonsense ten days ago, but have no comment for media? pic.twitter.com/zx6cS2B817 — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) December 1, 2022

Fascinating how they ignore what the non-binary official DID to try and shame everyone else for talking about it.

And by fascinating we mean pathetic and all-too-damn predictable.

How are we to interpret this tweet? Does living your life as your "full and authentic self" include allegedly stealing other peoples' luggage at the airport and not losing your security clearance? — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) December 1, 2022

Makes total sense that a tweet like that came from the Department of Energy.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Inquiring minds want to know. Also, what did he actually do with all that woman's clothes? — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) December 1, 2022

Wore them? Sold them? Who knows?

This is what happens when you pick someone for the identity boxes they check versus their ability to do the job and their qualifications.

Again, look at our vice president for more proof of this fact.

You've gotta love the irony of saying that people who deny their own identity right down to their DNA are living their "full and authentic self." — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) December 1, 2022

Irony is Biden’s middle name.

Or something like that.

America 2022 has definitely NOT been the sanest of years.

It ain’t the first heist plane luggage rodeo for this bianary sneak thief. How many lost luggage reports will turn up on flights he/she/them was on? — Klaatu barada nikto (@Klaatu32686) December 1, 2022

I mean, what CAN they say? — Schlue (@Schlue30) December 1, 2022

Dude … sorry … dudette got busted stealing women’s luggage. Our bad? Won’t happen again? HOW DARE YOU bring up their gender!

Where in heck (promised I'd be good😁) does that government find those weirdos? — Harry Matheson (@jeeperhm) December 1, 2022

It’s DC aka weirdo-central.

Sorry, not sorry.

How the actual hell did this guy ever get high level security clearance? He should be banned from ever setting foot in DC again. — Pissed Off NYer – Fire Alvin Bragg Now (@BigCityPatriot) December 1, 2022

BUT he won’t be because it’s Biden we’re talking about and it would be transphobic or something to hold him … them, responsible.

That seems to be the way things are going right now and yes, everything is stupid.

In case you were wondering.

***

