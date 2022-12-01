Nothing says you’re a totally professional company that people should take seriously like talking smack at anyone who disagrees with you on Twitter. You’d think someone on their social media team MIGHT say, ‘Hey, you know, people really don’t like us anyway so let’s not give them another reason to resent us even more,’ but NOOOOPE. Granted, the cowards talked smack and ran when they closed down their replies but still …

What a train wreck Pfizer is:

Wouldn't it be great if a few internet searches could land you a PhD? Thank goodness for real scientists pic.twitter.com/F2i7JK1sbz — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 29, 2022

So yeah, Pfizer ticked off MOST of Twitter and then ran away.

How brave.

We aren’t the only ones who find this tweet and behavior out of line:

cowards lock replies. gfy https://t.co/eipTwLMhH8 — f u n the a (@f_u_n_the_a_) December 1, 2022

Yeah, go Pf**k yourselves.

I see you blocked replies, cowards https://t.co/Ay90aiq63T — Chad Kreimendahl (@ckreimendahl) December 1, 2022

Of course, they did. Someone really should tell them that when they block replies it only means people quote-tweet them and more people see it than if they’d just allowed the replies.

From the company that paid record billions in fines for their corrupt actions… https://t.co/ysy5aUY2IX — Truth is Treason (@Truth1sTreason) December 1, 2022

A few Internet searches can show you the long, revolting history of Pfizer lying, cheating, hiding evidence, killing patients, and paying billion dollar fines for it. https://t.co/jyEXiedm0p — Ashley Pond V (@pangyre) December 1, 2022

This just got worse and worse for them.

You mean when we do a few internet searches and find real scientists, who have been purposely suppressed, refuting your claims? Then, yes, thank goodness for reall scientists. https://t.co/tPZH2zK5aP — Elliecee (@EllieCeesYou) December 1, 2022

You only need to have a middle school education and an IQ above room temp to know Pfizer is a lying murderous company honestly. The only other way you can be tricked by Pfizer is being emotionally indoctrinated from getting a PhD https://t.co/uSqfbF7CZ3 — Tyce (@TyceAlbertP) December 1, 2022

There should ALWAYS be a misinformation warning label on Pfizer from now on. https://t.co/hq04oeGv8Y — Dave seed oil is poison. (@realdaveguy) December 1, 2022

This reads.

Maybe you should hire some real scientists https://t.co/NRX8G9xGKC — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) December 1, 2022

They should definitely hire someone else for their social media team.

***

Related:

NOT A DRILL! Media Matters toady being BANNED ‘for no reason’ on Twitter (cue tiny violins)

SAVAGE thread OWNS Biden’s DOE for virtue signaling while ignoring non-binary official stealing luggage

Rob Schneider DROPS Gavin Newsom with video of thugs robbing CA Apple store and it’s BRUTALLY perfect

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!