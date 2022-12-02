YOU PEASANTS! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?! Don’t you realize how hard Bette Midler has worked and how much she has GIVEN TO YOU ALL?!

Holy crap.

Someone should probably tell Bette listing off all of the good work she’s done in order to get some sort of credit for it very publicly on Twitter is not a great look.

Bette works and she slaves … and what thanks does she get?!

*eye roll*

Truth be told, we had to look the word ‘slag’ up to make sure she wasn’t saying something we shouldn’t write about. Heh. It just means insult, trash, criticize, etc.

Maybe if Bette just stopped being a horrible person on Twitter? That would go a long way.

Just sayin’.

So from what we can tell, it started here:

Funny how a person who never goes without anything is lecturing the rest of us about clean energy.

Truth hurt …

And then that led to the other tweet about SLAGGING on her.

Sounds gross, we know.

Heh.

But she’s saved parks!!!

Especially when they contain stupid memes.

