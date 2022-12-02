YOU PEASANTS! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?! Don’t you realize how hard Bette Midler has worked and how much she has GIVEN TO YOU ALL?!

Holy crap.

Someone should probably tell Bette listing off all of the good work she’s done in order to get some sort of credit for it very publicly on Twitter is not a great look.

In addition, I have saved parks, built parks, cleaned parks, sent kids to schools, taught them how to play music, honored nature by giving people actual LAND to grow their own food and find peace and serenity in nature. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE BESIDES SLAG ME? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 1, 2022

Bette works and she slaves … and what thanks does she get?!

*eye roll*

Truth be told, we had to look the word ‘slag’ up to make sure she wasn’t saying something we shouldn’t write about. Heh. It just means insult, trash, criticize, etc.

See, your problem is that you have to tell people what you do. No one normal (in real life) has to broadcast it because they don’t need affirmation like you do. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) December 2, 2022

Maybe if Bette just stopped being a horrible person on Twitter? That would go a long way.

Just sayin’.

And what does any of that have to do with how YOU "slag" other people? You've helped some people, so? That means you get to pat yourself on the back while you "slag" at others? Even some less fortunate than yourself? Jeezuz woman, do you hear yourself? Go get some fresh air. — Nobody_really (@Type_ur_name) December 1, 2022

Good to know "I've done good things" covers all misdeeds.

Spread lies/misinformation. No problem if you have good deeds in your background.

Does that same principle apply to those you dislike? — Be the Light (@Gr8ter_is_He) December 1, 2022

Who are you talking to? — M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x4 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) December 1, 2022

So from what we can tell, it started here:

Funny how a person who never goes without anything is lecturing the rest of us about clean energy.

Bette is so worried about this that she abandoned her house, car, stopped flying and gave up on all modern conveniences and now lives in a solar powered hut in the forest. What a great example she set for the rest of us. Three cheers for Bette! — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) November 29, 2022

Truth hurt …

If you knew what I have done to mitigate the criminal environmental craziness in this country, you would kiss my ass. I have done my part, and I have done YOUR part. I have done geothermal, solar, hybrid, electric cars, composting, recycling, I bathe once a month! Fuck you! https://t.co/EoGNgH3QCS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 1, 2022

And then that led to the other tweet about SLAGGING on her.

Sounds gross, we know.

Heh.

But she’s saved parks!!!

Plenty even without the wealth that you have and I don’t feel the need to feed my ego about it. — White Wolf (@rubikees) December 1, 2022

Your MONEY did it…you didn't ruin your manicure on a single park project. — Ya Dont Say? (@actually_yeah) December 2, 2022

Your charity is great, your desire to force your politics on others is not. Stupid tweets have consequences. — Bliff (@BliffHenderson) December 1, 2022

Especially when they contain stupid memes.

***

***

