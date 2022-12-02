Let’s be clear: Elizabeth Warren lied about her heritage for decades to take advantage of programs and incentives meant for Native Americans so ultimately, anything she says is true should be taken with a grain so salt.

Or several grains of salt in her case.

She seems to think she knows more about the legality of canceling student debt than the courts.

Let's be clear: the President has the legal authority to cancel student debt. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 1, 2022

No, Liz, Uncle Joe does NOT have the legal authority to cancel student debt.

Heck, even Twitter fact-checked her.

We love seeing that on people like Liz … for so long, the only people who were getting fact-checked were on the Right.

If by that you mean he has the legal authority to personally pay off everyone’s student debt with his own money, then sure. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 2, 2022

Fair. If Joe wants to write a check he absolutely can do that.

Apparently you can't fix stupid. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 2, 2022

Nope, not even a little bit.

Where in Article II of the US Constitution does he have that authority? You can't find it in there. So, he has no authority. We are not a monarchy where Democrats can wish things they like in to existence. — AA7YA 🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) December 2, 2022

Psh, she’s a Democrat … don’t confuse her with silly things like our Constitution.

he actually doesn't. But you'd have to actually READ the Constitution to know that. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 2, 2022

Oopsie, even Nancy Pelosi disagrees with Fauxcahontas.

Fact check? False. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 2, 2022

When they say, 'Let's be clear' there is always a doozy of a lie following — Booker (@BookerSparticus) December 2, 2022

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Let’s be clear , you are not a Native American — Timothy Alden (@PastorTimothyJ) December 2, 2022

Oh, and this is the truth, too.

***

