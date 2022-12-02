Let’s be clear: Elizabeth Warren lied about her heritage for decades to take advantage of programs and incentives meant for Native Americans so ultimately, anything she says is true should be taken with a grain so salt.

Or several grains of salt in her case.

She seems to think she knows more about the legality of canceling student debt than the courts.

No, Liz, Uncle Joe does NOT have the legal authority to cancel student debt.

Heck, even Twitter fact-checked her.

We love seeing that on people like Liz … for so long, the only people who were getting fact-checked were on the Right.

Fair. If Joe wants to write a check he absolutely can do that.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Psh, she’s a Democrat … don’t confuse her with silly things like our Constitution.

Oopsie, even Nancy Pelosi disagrees with Fauxcahontas.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Oh, and this is the truth, too.

***

***

