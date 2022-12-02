It’s been a while since we last wrote about Mark Ruffalo, not because he’s gotten any smarter or better with his tweets, he’s just not crossed our radar. That being said, his tweet calling to make Twitter a public utility UNDER governmental supervision is absolutely Twitchy-worthy.

Not to mention the thousands and thousands of people dragging him.

Tell us you’re completely out-of-touch with reality without really telling us, Mark.

Because nothing says free speech and public square like government supervision.

WOOF dude.

Trending

Not great.

Not great at all.

Like, he’s a Hollywood actor and of course, that makes him an expert at like EVERYTHING.

Duh.

Yeah, bro.

Stupidity at this level truly is hard to comprehend.

We’d expect nothing LESS from Hollywood.

***

***

