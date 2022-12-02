It’s been a while since we last wrote about Mark Ruffalo, not because he’s gotten any smarter or better with his tweets, he’s just not crossed our radar. That being said, his tweet calling to make Twitter a public utility UNDER governmental supervision is absolutely Twitchy-worthy.

Not to mention the thousands and thousands of people dragging him.

Tell us you’re completely out-of-touch with reality without really telling us, Mark.

As a worldwide “public square,” this app should be heavily regulated for misinformation & spamming by hostile interests. If Elon can’t do that with his “company,” it should be seen as a public utility under governmental supervision. This system unregulated will be more deadly. https://t.co/JO5QvcEfHa — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2022

Because nothing says free speech and public square like government supervision.

WOOF dude.

LOL. No

your request is denied.

BTW using government to go after your political enemies is very fascist. — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) December 1, 2022

Mark, I know thinking isn't your strong suite but go with me here. You're advocating letting "Government" control Twitter censorship. Imagine if Trump, who you HATE, had that power. Think, man. THINK! "Government" is NOT THE ANSWER. — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) December 2, 2022

Govern me harder Daddy — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 1, 2022

Fascist doing fascism because mirrors don’t exist in the left — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2022

Excellent idea, comrade! But real quick, before you implement your totally original plan…has a government ever taken over a media company like this in order to have exclusive rights for determining what constitutes "misinformation," and how did that turn out? — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 2, 2022

Not great.

Not great at all.

What gives you the right to say this? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 2, 2022

Like, he’s a Hollywood actor and of course, that makes him an expert at like EVERYTHING.

Duh.

It's literally a private company, bro — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) December 2, 2022

Yeah, bro.

It’s impossible for me to comprehend how people become as stupid as you — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2022

Stupidity at this level truly is hard to comprehend.

We’d expect nothing LESS from Hollywood.

***

***

