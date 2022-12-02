Apple and the company’s CEO Tim Cook have been in the news a lot lately, but first, as a reminder, let’s set the tone with Cook’s comments in 2017 about China:

It sure looks like a certain somebody was (and is) a huge fan of the ChiCom regime.

Fast forward to recent days during protests in China, and suddenly there were reports of a change in an Apple feature that happened to tie the hands of protesters:

Protests in China have attracted international attention as the greatest challenge of President Xi Jinping’s premiership and a major knock to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) longstanding authority.

But their spread within China was partially hobbled by a key change in Apple’s AirDrop feature, launched just weeks before the unrest.

AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in protestors’ efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship regimes over recent years.
[…]
However, it was limited earlier this month, when a Nov. 9 update to Apple’s global operating system, iOS 16.1.1, included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China.

Then, on Thursday, a Fox News reporter caught up with Cook. Naturally Apple’s CEO was more than willing to answer all her questions about protesters and the Chinese government’s attempts to put down dissent in that country, along with his company’s possible role in assisting the ChiCom gov’t:

Wow, Cook did NOT want to go here:

When you’re unwilling to make even a bland statement in support of human rights around the world, there’s a huge problem.

Unreal.

***

