According to the New York Times, hate speech is on the rise on Twitter since Elon Musk took the tech GIANT over. Have these people had their heads up their backsides for the last decade or what? Or did they only start really caring about hate speech AFTER a guy they can’t control took over?

Maybe both.

Kyle Becker put together a pretty good thread taking the NYT apart with MATH.

STATS.

Numbers.

The horror.

Take a gander:

Yawn. Another hit piece against @ElonMusk from the NY Slimes. Here's the deal: Engaged minutes & global daily users are through the roof. There are 250,000,000+ daily users on Twitter. You are talking about a few thousand 'offenses.' Cry harder about free speech, you frauds. pic.twitter.com/ktrHzApCke — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

But but but … THOUSANDS of mean tweets. Didn’t Democrats build an entire presidential campaign around how bad mean tweets are? *snort*

Here's the new Times hit piece. It cites the "Center for Countering Digital Hate" and "the Anti-Defamation League." Very credible. Seems like an impartial analysis… lolhttps://t.co/I14fsLYjzM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

The only thing that would make this sillier is if they’d somehow talked to the ACLU about it all as well. Maybe the Southern Law Poverty Center?

Totes reliable and unbiased.

Totes.

Of course, Twitter's own internal metrics show otherwise. I trust these metrics over some activist groups that want to destroy the left's political opponents. pic.twitter.com/aj3BMQKG6w — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

Imagine if the NYT had actually interviewed people, you know, not just at a couple of lefty-leaning orgs that have been insisting free speech will DOOM US ALL for eternity.

The left's hysteria about statistical rounding errors to push a totalitarian agenda is a schtick that has grown tiresome. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

It’s been working for them for a long time.

We hardly expect them to change their schtick now.

These incidents are at such a low threshold that free speech's enemies could easily spam these levels. Also, even just Kanye West's incident with Trump, plus his crazy interview with Alex Jones would be enough to attribute to this spike, but these are ultimately ANOMALIES. Duh. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

Duh is right.

I would like to see this supposed rise in hate speech track with the Kanye West/Milo/Fuentes incident on November 25. Then, I want to see cases to see if people are just talking ABOUT it or actually spreading "hate speech." Sorry, guys, not everyone is statistically illiterate. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

Excellent point.

Did they differentiate between actual hate speech and people talking about what happened?

Yawn. Since the number of daily users increased hugely after Musk took over this means nothing as an attempt to try to prove their case – where's the number of daily users prior to Elon vs after? THEN you can get a true idea of the rise of incidents ….. — Cynthia Graham (@Cynthia67738863) December 2, 2022

Yawn indeed.

I know. These people aren't too statistically illiterate to grasp you have to adjust the incidents to engaged users/minutes. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2022

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

***

Related:

Olivia Nuzzi’s dippy explanation for why she finds Sam Bankman-Fried ‘relatable’ goes REALLY wrong

As Democrats vilify Republicans over rail worker sick leave, thread explains what’s REALLY happening

Bette Midler WHINING plebs don’t appreciate ALL she’s done for them does NOT go well, like at all

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!