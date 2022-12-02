According to the New York Times, hate speech is on the rise on Twitter since Elon Musk took the tech GIANT over. Have these people had their heads up their backsides for the last decade or what? Or did they only start really caring about hate speech AFTER a guy they can’t control took over?

Maybe both.

Kyle Becker put together a pretty good thread taking the NYT apart with MATH.

STATS.

Numbers.

The horror.

Take a gander:

But but but … THOUSANDS of mean tweets. Didn’t Democrats build an entire presidential campaign around how bad mean tweets are? *snort*

Trending

The only thing that would make this sillier is if they’d somehow talked to the ACLU about it all as well. Maybe the Southern Law Poverty Center?

Totes reliable and unbiased.

Totes.

Imagine if the NYT had actually interviewed people, you know, not just at a couple of lefty-leaning orgs that have been insisting free speech will DOOM US ALL for eternity.

It’s been working for them for a long time.

We hardly expect them to change their schtick now.

Duh is right.

Excellent point.

Did they differentiate between actual hate speech and people talking about what happened?

Yawn indeed.

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

***

***

