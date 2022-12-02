Olivia Nuzzi claims she relates to Sam Bankman-Fried because she too could ‘accidentally’ steal billions of dollars or something … because you know, committing a white-collar crime is so confusing anyone could be stupid enough to do it.

OOPSIE and stuff.

Started here (reporting on SBF means we’re obsessed with him apparently):

Obsessed with him tbh https://t.co/t6667VTJCo — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 30, 2022

And then she said this:

As someone who worries she may one day accidentally commit a monumental white collar crime due to being an idiot, I find him immensely, theoretically relatable. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 30, 2022

So is she saying she’s an idiot? And that she could somehow commit a monumental white-collar crime because she’s an idiot?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, what was Olivia THINKING? ROFL.

You’re pathetic — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) December 2, 2022

That’s one word for it.

Just imagine selling your house but the title company kept the money that was supposed to pay off your mortgage. That’s basically what SBF did. He took money that was supposed to go somewhere else & instead enriched himself & his family. That’s not relatable, thats a crime. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) December 2, 2022

what about this was "accidental"? — Jesse Black (@JesseBlackSci) December 1, 2022

Not a damn bit of it.

I'm pretty confident I will not "accidentally" steal a couple of billion dollars, but that's just me I guess — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) December 2, 2022

We’re pretty confident we won’t accidentally steal billions of dollars either.

I guess it’s only relatable if you’re a fraud so go off I guess — 🫡 Dank 🫡 Brandon 🫡 (@dank420brandon) December 1, 2022

This isn’t satire? — Jackson Rhodes (@_JacksonRhodes_) December 1, 2022

Apparently, not.

“accidental” — Connor Cape (@MileHighCape) December 2, 2022

Too late for that. We’ve got the tweet …

Oops I accidentally defrauded thousands, I hate when that happens. — Skateboard Cat (@AndrewEyedea) December 2, 2022

Yeah, we do too.

Psh.

***

***

