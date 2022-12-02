Olivia Nuzzi claims she relates to Sam Bankman-Fried because she too could ‘accidentally’ steal billions of dollars or something … because you know, committing a white-collar crime is so confusing anyone could be stupid enough to do it.

OOPSIE and stuff.

Started here (reporting on SBF means we’re obsessed with him apparently):

And then she said this:

So is she saying she’s an idiot? And that she could somehow commit a monumental white-collar crime because she’s an idiot?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, what was Olivia THINKING? ROFL.

That’s one word for it.

Not a damn bit of it.

We’re pretty confident we won’t accidentally steal billions of dollars either.

Apparently, not.

Too late for that. We’ve got the tweet …

Yeah, we do too.

Psh.

