Boom! Meghan McCain Asserts Pro Palestine Demostration Images Will Help Trump Win Election

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on May 02, 2024
Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

If the protestors are hoping for a Donald Trump win in November, they just published the perfect picture to give him a big boost. Yes, that is a statue of George Washington, the Father of our Country, dressed as a Hamas fighter.

They hate America and all this country stands for.

Trump's team should take that picture, add some music and send the ad off to play on televisions across America.

Their treason knows no bounds.

It really is stomach churning.

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
They just couldn't contain themselves.

Particularly since Americans are still being held hostage in Gaza by the people represented by that very flag. They are siding with the tormentors holding American hostages.

It is time for foreign students who are not here as polite guests to go back to their homes.

There is no need to warn them. They can find out in November the hard way.


