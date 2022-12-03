Last night, Twitter users watched as history was made and Elon Musk pulled back the curtain to show us all what the Biden team did with the Hunter Biden laptop story to protect him during the 2020 election. Regardless of your party or leanings, this is a big deal.

It just is.

Forget that Biden wasn’t president yet, the number of people working inside the government to get him elected (not to mention the former intelligence officials who wrote a freakin’ LETTER saying the entire thing was Russian disinformation), that Twitter not only worked with the campaign but found a violation to use AFTER they’d suppressed the story to help Biden… no words for how corrupt that is.

Musk said:

Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

The Expert™ Tom Nichols had to chime in since he’s a ‘certified political scientist’ and stuff.

This guy:

Hi. As a certified political scientist, I can assure you that Joe Biden was not in charge of the US government in 2020. That was actually Donald Trump. Let me know if I can help with any questions. https://t.co/siFi8FVmLi — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 3, 2022

WHOA boy.

Well, as a certified snarkologist, this editor can assure you all that Tom is full of it.

Completely and totally.

Hi. As a 'certified political scientist', you should know that while Biden may not have been part of the fed gvt in 2020, there were many elected Democrats involved in 'asking' Twitter to remove (ergo censor) tweets they did not like. Let me know if i can help with any questions — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 3, 2022

So you admit (unwittingly) that Twitter was colluding with the Biden campaign to help them win the election and remove Trump from office? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2022

What about the fact that Fang Banger @ericswalwell was getting people suspended because they were mocking his on air flatulence and he was crying it was a “threat to his Democracy”? — John W (@txradioguy) December 3, 2022

"There's no emails from Joe Biden himself, so this is a nothingburger." Is this really the take you guys are running with? — Gen-X Warrior (@Florida_Veteran) December 3, 2022

They’re also claiming this whole thing was ‘revenge porn.’

No, really.

Ah, so you're a CERTIFIED political scientist, who also 'writes' for The Atlantic. Sir, have you no shame? — Shenandoah Writer (@ShenandoahWrit1) December 3, 2022

No. None.

Oh you're certifiable for sure. Certified? I have a Bachelor's in Poly Sci. Is that what you mean by certified? — 🎄❄️🎅🏻Peach fuzz🎅🏻❄️🎄 (@Peachfu08019815) December 3, 2022

Hi, I have a question: is Taiwan a country? Y/N? — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) December 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

His certification doesn’t cover that.

Right Tom, there were no Democrats in the government in 2020. Also, the president is not "in charge of the US government." — Proud Election Denier (She/Shim) (@BigDongDeSantis) December 3, 2022

As a certified political scientist I can assure you the government includes elected members of congress and private companies acting at the behest of the government not just the president to suppress speech it doesn’t like is indeed a violation of the 1A. Glad I could help. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) December 3, 2022

What he said.

***

