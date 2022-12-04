What’s that old saying again? OH YEAH. Defund NPR.

Friday was probably not the best day for any journalist to whine about other journalists being let go, especially as we were about to learn just how corrupt many of them really are. Oh, we’ve known for a long time that corporate media is basically just the PR arm of the Democratic Party, but what Elon Musk revealed was all too telling. And that so many of them in the media went along with the lie (RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION) some, like NPR, going so far as to refuse to even cover it … yeah.

Journalism twitter is rough today. Serious cuts at NPR… threat of walkout at NYT… and people announcing their own layoffs at CNN and Gannett. Be good to yourselves and each other, people. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 2, 2022

Miranda Devine was more than happy to call Folkenflik OUT:

Don’t delude yourself @davidfolkenflik. NPR didn’t practice journalism. What @EmmaJoNYC @nypost did was journalism. NPR dishonored journalism by saying you don’t waste time on stories that aren’t real stories. You are propped up by taxpayer$$ but deserve to go out of business https://t.co/ydAng06vGW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 3, 2022

Miranda! Lovely to hear from you. As you may know, NPR actively & repeatedly sought the files said to be from the laptop from multiple sources including Giuliani, his atty etc and was denied them. As you are well aware, those that had it and passed included WSJ & Fox News. https://t.co/mfEeRDKoyO — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 3, 2022

Ummm … is that why NPR said it was a waste of time to cover?

You are wrong. Don’t pretend you know what happened. You have no idea. As for your *active* and *repeated* attempts to get the source material, I will ask Giuliani, Costello and Mac Isaac how true that is and report back. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 3, 2022

most amazing string of words in journalism history: we don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 3, 2022

Especially since it was not only a real story, but a story that could very well have impacted the 2020 election.

I'm assuming the person who posted this is still working at NPR to continue the proud tradition of being fake news. pic.twitter.com/WtmSbvtNOE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 3, 2022

Very hard to square his statement with this press release. Did they “waste their time” with Giuliani or not? — Namelessgrayface (@Nmlessgrayface) December 3, 2022

Suddenly MSM scrambling with a revisionist version of events.. — Carl Liebenberg (@LiebenbergCarl) December 3, 2022

The same thing they’ve been doing with COVID and lockdowns.

Folkenflik pretty much immediately insulted Giuliani and mocked the story.https://t.co/OzhPWRsvnt — 🇺🇸𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚎 $8 𝚂𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚢🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) December 3, 2022

