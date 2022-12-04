Wow, Ted Lieu sure is squirming … a lot.

He’s working just as hard as our pals in corporate media to try and spin what Elon Musk revealed on Friday night as a nothing burger. You know, there is such a thing as trying TOO HARD to make something seem like it’s not a big deal. Look at him telling his lemming-like followers that the drop was no big deal and that it was just Biden’s team complaining about certain tweets on Twitter. They’re all trying to make this about tweets versus the tech giant deliberately silencing a pretty important story, especially during the last month before an election.

I read the tweets by @mtaibbi and @elonmusk on Hunter Biden so you don’t have to. Here is the BIG REVEAL: Twitter got complaints from lots of folks, including the Biden campaign, the Trump White House and your cousin’s friend. Sometimes Twitter listened and sometimes it didn’t. https://t.co/J9F5f3bZBl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 3, 2022

Sometimes Twitter listened and sometimes it didn’t.

Are you effing kidding us?!

Ted clearly didn’t read the thread.

Oh, and then he tweeted this …

Dear @elonmusk: I’m in the government and I order you to stop posting stupid shit. See why your post is wrong? Twitter can do whatever it wants as a private sector company when it comes to speech. And the Biden campaign team wasn’t the government. Trump was President in 2020. https://t.co/FZ64sPQdjH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 3, 2022

*sigh*

He’s almost as annoying as Eric Swalwell.

Almost.

You sound guilty Ted.

You guilty?

I'm thinking you are .

You sound nervous. — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) December 3, 2022

It does make him sound sorta guilty.

Yup.

It's funny you don't see the fact that the political party, which controlled the House, and the campaign for its candidate, used personal connections with the world's biggest social media company to "fortify an election" & spread mis/dis info as a problem. — Matt Kadish – SaltyNerd.com (@MatthewKadish) December 3, 2022

Tell us you care nothing about government corruption and the 1st Amendment without saying you care nothing about government corruption and the 1st Amendment. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) December 3, 2022

Did you just threaten him to shut up? As a “government employee?” Sure sounds like it — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 3, 2022

Sure does.

Let the squirming begin. You are an embarrassment of the House of Representatives and should resign post haste. — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) December 3, 2022

And he has been for a long, long time.

Not you Ted. Real politicians. — Maze (@mazemoore) December 3, 2022

I can't wait until a whistleblower comes forward from your office. 😊 — RebelWrapt (@StatesRe) December 3, 2022

Hrm … what is that all about?

I support all whistleblowers. In fact, I created and publicized all sorts of documents showing how whistleblowers can provide information. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 3, 2022

Riiiiight.

you will not silence us. this tweet just adds to proof it was all true about Biden's laptop. — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) December 3, 2022

Ted doesn’t get it … he’s just making himself and his party look worse.

