Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark went on Meet the Press and claimed her middle child had nightmares about climate change. What IS IT with Democrats using their children as political props?

Watch this:

Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark: "I remember my middle child waking waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change." pic.twitter.com/Xayp52a20K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2022

So either Katherine is lying OR she’s tormented her own child with climate change nonsense to the point that he or she was having nightmares so terrifying they work them up. Classy. GREAT parenting.

Lauren Boebert and other right-wingers ain’t buyin’ it:

Are we actually supposed to believe that this happened? https://t.co/Ls6rmZ4e0v — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 4, 2022

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t care if sane people believe it or not. She’s pandering to the loons who believe we’re powerful enough to change and control the climate by RAISING TAXES.

The only way this could happen to a child is if the parents made it so. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 4, 2022

Either way, she looks really really really bad here.

If true, it means you’re a crappy parent. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 4, 2022

What he said.

Nee nee nee nee, rheee, rheee, rheee! — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) December 4, 2022

Shame on her for feeding her child this hyped up crap — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) December 4, 2022

Instilling such irrational fears into your children is child abuse. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 4, 2022

Things that never happened for $1000, Alex. — Boston Mom (@iphigeniamama) December 4, 2022

That's just bad parenting — Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) December 4, 2022

It most certainly doesn’t sound like great parenting.

***

***

