Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark went on Meet the Press and claimed her middle child had nightmares about climate change. What IS IT with Democrats using their children as political props?

Watch this:

So either Katherine is lying OR she’s tormented her own child with climate change nonsense to the point that he or she was having nightmares so terrifying they work them up. Classy. GREAT parenting.

Lauren Boebert and other right-wingers ain’t buyin’ it:

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t care if sane people believe it or not. She’s pandering to the loons who believe we’re powerful enough to change and control the climate by RAISING TAXES.

Trending

Either way, she looks really really really bad here.

What he said.

It most certainly doesn’t sound like great parenting.

***

Related:

Ted Lieu does BANG-UP job making himself look guilty AF BABBLING at Elon Musk about #TwitterFiles

Matt Taibbi’s reaction to corporate media trashing him over #TwitterFiles is quite simply PERFECTION

Miranda Devine ENDS smug NPR journo scoffing at Hunter Biden story in heated back and forth

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeKatherine ClarkLauren Boebertnightmare