Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over President Biden and ‘the smartest man he knows’, aka his son, Hunter Biden. Elon Musk pulling the curtain back to show everyone what Twitter did to help suppress this fairly big story about Hunter’s laptop during the 2020 election was only the beginning …

Tucker Carlson’s documentary drops today and from the trailer yeah, it’s gonna be LIT.

Watch:

Guess Tucker is ok ‘messing with a Biden’.

Remember when Biden said that? You never mess with a Biden? Heh.

What an a-hole.

Ya know, if they hadn’t worked so hard to hide the story in the first place, if they had just responded to it instead of trying to pretend it was Russian disinformation, people wouldn’t be working twice as hard to expose it. This is what happens when you try to control a narrative and GET CAUGHT. Hopefully, Musk will drop the curtain again and show us everything that Twitter did with COVID … and the manipulation of the narrative by the White House, the CDC, and public health officials like Fauci.

But we digress.

RIGHT?! Why record all of it? Did he want to get caught? Was it some weird ‘kink’?

It’s just odd.

He’s also a Biden so there’s that.

Yeah, seems that happened a lot.

Also seems like that’s about to change.

We shall see.

Yup, it did.

How about that virus, eh?

Good ol’ CNN.

Consistently crap … as always.

***

***

