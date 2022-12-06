So … yeah … Kanye West wants the Jews to forgive Hitler and stop forcing their hatred of the man on other people. Or something. He appears to also want to love who he wants to love, so we’re assuming he wants to love Hitler?

Umm, maybe we should stop trying to make sense of this ridiculous video and just let you watch it.

Hey, he’s wearing the weird mask again.

Good times.

New Kanye interview just dropped. In this one he tells Jewish people to forgive Hitler. pic.twitter.com/sANcWwgFDF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2022

‘Let it go.’

Gosh golly gee, we kinda sorta TOTALLY understand why the Jews can’t just ‘let it go,’ Kanye.

C’mon man. What in the absolute EFF?

Has he been possessed? — Mr. Puma ن (@MrPuma2072) December 6, 2022

I cannot even forgive Kanye for this garbage, never mind Hitler. — Jewtastiq | Ron (@jewtastiq) December 6, 2022

Does he also feel blacks should just let the whole slavery thing go? — Civil Roar 🍄 (@Civil_Roar_) December 6, 2022

Meep.

Sure thing! We'll just pencil that event in for one day after never! pic.twitter.com/ZKliiY6cHJ — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) December 6, 2022

He’s vile and this is grotesque — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) December 6, 2022

Bring out the gimp. — 🤡🥊uʍolƆ ǝɥ⊥ ǝlʎ˥🃏 (@LyleClown) December 6, 2022

We didn’t say it.

We included the tweet in this piece.

We may have even chuckled.

But we didn’t say it.

So Jewish people can't tell him who to love, but he can tell them who to forgive? I'm confused… — Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) December 6, 2022

History repeats itself, that's why it's not good to forget history. — Deena Yates (@DeenaYa93110591) December 6, 2022

No sane person dresses like that

He is stuck on fact God loves ALL His children — good, bad, ugly & disgusting. In moral reasoning KW’s right. We’re I live out enemies & forgive 70 x 70. But KW needs counseling on both mental & Bible. He’s confused on some things — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼🐘🇺🇸 (@Serafinos) December 6, 2022

He’s not getting enough oxygen to his brain in that mask. — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) December 6, 2022

Possible.

His decline has been sad to watch. Amazing artist who had the potential to break industry thought conformity but was influenced by some very questionable people. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 6, 2022

We don’t pretend to know what’s really going on here. Is he having another mental break? Does he think this is performance art? Are there really gross and horrible people whispering really horrible and gross things in his ear about the Jews?

Whatever is going on, we hope someone who loves him enough to be honest with him tells him the truth about how this all really looks.

