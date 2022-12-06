So … yeah … Kanye West wants the Jews to forgive Hitler and stop forcing their hatred of the man on other people. Or something. He appears to also want to love who he wants to love, so we’re assuming he wants to love Hitler?

Umm, maybe we should stop trying to make sense of this ridiculous video and just let you watch it.

Hey, he’s wearing the weird mask again.

Good times.

‘Let it go.’

Gosh golly gee, we kinda sorta TOTALLY understand why the Jews can’t just ‘let it go,’ Kanye.

C’mon man. What in the absolute EFF?

Meep.

We didn’t say it.

We included the tweet in this piece.

We may have even chuckled.

But we didn’t say it.

Possible.

We don’t pretend to know what’s really going on here. Is he having another mental break? Does he think this is performance art? Are there really gross and horrible people whispering really horrible and gross things in his ear about the Jews?

Whatever is going on, we hope someone who loves him enough to be honest with him tells him the truth about how this all really looks.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

