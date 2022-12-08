Yeah … if you don’t want people to accuse you of being a groomer DON’T be a freakin’ groomer.

We have no words for this video dropped by Project Veritas where Joseph Bruno, the actual Dean of Students for Francis W. Parker school in Chicago, IL, openly talks about an LGBTQ+ health center coming into the school to discuss butt plugs and dildos. And how cool it was.

But you know, the Right is just making this all up to target the LGBTQ+ community – yeah, that’s it.

Watch this:

This editor is sick to her stomach.

No place for this in school. Period.

Seems the school figured that out as well because they completely deleted their Twitter account … as if that will make this go away. Nothing makes them look more innocent than deleting their Twitter account.

Totes.

Trending

Just. Awful.

Same.

And considering what a shiznit show 2022 has been, that’s saying a lot.

***

Related:

Julie Kelly perfectly OWNS the DOJ in thread for trying to tie Gretch Whitmer kid(fed)napping to J6

Michael Shellenberger’s BRUTAL FTX thread BRINGS the receipts and shows all roads lead back to Dems

Rutgers professor DROPPED for racist AF rant about ‘whiteness ending’ (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Francis W. Parker SchoolgroomersJoseph BrunoLGBTQProject Veritas