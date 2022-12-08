Yeah … if you don’t want people to accuse you of being a groomer DON’T be a freakin’ groomer.

We have no words for this video dropped by Project Veritas where Joseph Bruno, the actual Dean of Students for Francis W. Parker school in Chicago, IL, openly talks about an LGBTQ+ health center coming into the school to discuss butt plugs and dildos. And how cool it was.

But you know, the Right is just making this all up to target the LGBTQ+ community – yeah, that’s it.

Watch this:

BREAKING: @fwparker School Dean of Students Brags About teaching "Queer Sex" to Minors "Passing around dildos and butt plugs…kids are just playing with them…that's a really like, cool part of my job."#ExposeGroomerspic.twitter.com/qV7jyU4J06 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 8, 2022

This editor is sick to her stomach.

No place for this in school. Period.

Seems the school figured that out as well because they completely deleted their Twitter account … as if that will make this go away. Nothing makes them look more innocent than deleting their Twitter account.

Totes.

Just. Awful.

The primary concern:

5-8th grade students must be able to demonstrate on penis models that are "inclusive." So you better order penis models in a variety of skin tones to foster a sense of belonging🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QKJCRewLLv — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 8, 2022

“That’s a really like, cool part of my job.” Criminal — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) December 8, 2022

Just watched this! Ugh!!! I'm not sure, but i think this is the most shocking I've watched from PV. And that's saying a lot! We'll find out tomorrow if Chicago parents agree with this!! How woke they really are! It's all different when it hits home! — Sunny🌞side of MAGA! 🇺🇸 (@GG4Health) December 8, 2022

I can’t imagine my 14 yr old coming home & telling me they played with dildos & butt plugs in class.

I remember I had to have a permission slip signed by my mom to learn about periods and get a “starter box” in school.

Times sure have changed … and not for the better. — 🎃 Halloween Girl 👻 (@OutlanderOreo) December 8, 2022

IF this is real, and allowed to happen, then it is the most disturbing thing I’ve heard in 2022, and that’s saying a lot. — JustJosh (@b0wlin1) December 8, 2022

Same.

And considering what a shiznit show 2022 has been, that’s saying a lot.

Editor’s Note:

