Biden exchanged a very very very bad and dangerous arms dealer for Brittney Griner. A basketball player.

While leaving Marine Paul Whelan behind. What a terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD look, Team Biden. Like, really bad.

But not to worry, Biden’s head cheerleader Randi Weingarten was front and center CHEERING because not only is Brittney a ‘basketball star,’ but a gay, Black WOMAN. Hrm. So is she admitting Biden worked extra hard to free Brittney because she’s gay and black? To score cheap points with his sad, braindead following?

At this point, Randi still has replies open but we all know she’ll lock them down here soon.

Randi said the quiet part out loud.

Oopsie.

As most of her tweets do … but not in a good way.

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen someone so consistently embarrassing in their tweets. And that she almost always locks down replies makes them even funnier.

So of course, she did.

That she is the president of one of the largest teacher’s unions in the country is a terrifying thing …

Fair point. Biden could have at least PRETENDED to try and bring Whelan home first.

But you know, he’s not famous (although, if we’re being fair, we’re not entirely sure Brittney is famous either).

Unless you’re a Democrat, apparently.

That’s exactly what she did AND exactly what they did.

***

Note: Thanks to our readers who were good enough to remind us that once a Marine, always a Marine. We updated and removed the ex-Marine portion of a sentence. -sj

***

Editor’s Note:

