Biden exchanged a very very very bad and dangerous arms dealer for Brittney Griner. A basketball player.

While leaving Marine Paul Whelan behind. What a terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD look, Team Biden. Like, really bad.

But not to worry, Biden’s head cheerleader Randi Weingarten was front and center CHEERING because not only is Brittney a ‘basketball star,’ but a gay, Black WOMAN. Hrm. So is she admitting Biden worked extra hard to free Brittney because she’s gay and black? To score cheap points with his sad, braindead following?

At this point, Randi still has replies open but we all know she’ll lock them down here soon.

What a great relief!!! Extraordinary news, a basketball star, but also a gay, black woman is released. And yes of course we want other prisoners like Paul Whelan released. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) December 8, 2022

Randi said the quiet part out loud.

Oopsie.

This tweet will become instantly legendary. https://t.co/syXvqKlJFU — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 8, 2022

As most of her tweets do … but not in a good way.

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen someone so consistently embarrassing in their tweets. And that she almost always locks down replies makes them even funnier.

She wasn't supposed to say any of this out loud. https://t.co/ZRIU8F9yIl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2022

So of course, she did.

That she is the president of one of the largest teacher’s unions in the country is a terrifying thing …

This is what actual privilege looks like. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 8, 2022

Thank you for reminding us that she's gay AND black, Randi. Where would be without your astute observation?! — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 8, 2022

“Yes of course,” nbd such an aside. Look at Weingarten showing her true colors once again! — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 8, 2022

Whelan (who has been 3 years LONGER) did more for his country than Griner ever did. I guess being black, gay, and famous matter more to you people. It's good that Griner is back, but Whelan needed to be first. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) December 8, 2022

Fair point. Biden could have at least PRETENDED to try and bring Whelan home first.

But you know, he’s not famous (although, if we’re being fair, we’re not entirely sure Brittney is famous either).

Paul Whelan is a man who served our country. Being a gay, black woman isn't a value. You just pulled the mask completely off here Randi. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) December 8, 2022

What a take. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 8, 2022

Based on priority… A gay black woman who likes pot is very low compared to Paul Whelan. — DangerZone 🍥 (@HighwayToTheDZ) December 8, 2022

Unless you’re a Democrat, apparently.

Randi verifies Geiner was swapped because she scored higher on the intersectional grievance hierarchy than Whelan. — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) December 8, 2022

That’s exactly what she did AND exactly what they did.

***

Note: Thanks to our readers who were good enough to remind us that once a Marine, always a Marine. We updated and removed the ex-Marine portion of a sentence. -sj

