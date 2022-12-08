At long last, WNBA player Brittney Griner is being released from a Russian prison and is on her way back home to the United States.

Look, we get it: your wife is coming back home, and that’s awesome. But we can’t help but feel, um, uneasy about this.

Slow your roll, Mr. President.

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, this

To be perfectly clear, being detained in a Russian prison is no joke, and in many cases, as was the case with Griner, the punishment was infinitely worse than the crime. But, like, the guy we traded her for is bad news. Horrible news, in fact:

Trending

The U.S. got Brittney Griner … and Vladimir Putin just got the Merchant of Death.

The law was definitely insane, and the sentence was definitely insane, but she still broke the law. And the Biden administration decided that she was worth handing over a terrorist to Russia.

This is ultimately not a win. Not for the Biden administration, not for the U.S., and not for the world.

“Lopsided” is putting it mildly. Because in choosing to exchange Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner, the Biden administration effectively gave the finger to Paul Whelan and his family, who have been wondering when and if they’d ever see him again for the past four years.

More from CBS News:

Notably, the Griner-for-Bout exchange leaves retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Whelan has been in Russian custody for nearly four years. He was convicted on espionage charges that the U.S. has called false.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Mr. Biden said Thursday, adding “we will never give up” on securing his release.

Except Biden effectively has forgotten about Paul Whelan. He’s evidently been forgetting about — if not outright ignoring — Whelan for a long time now.

Ugh.

It may sound harsh, but Whelan is more valuable than Griner. There should not have been a trade if Whelan wasn’t involved.

He only got one out. He left Whelan behind, and it can’t be much comfort to know that Biden “will never give up” on securing Whelan’s freedom when he’s just handed Putin the biggest fish we’d caught.

And, given what we know about Putin’s heart, that basically means that Paul Whelan is never coming back.

Will it have been worth it, Mr. President?

True story.

The Biden administration is going to treat this as a huge diplomatic win, but if it’s a win for anyone, it’s Putin. Because the Biden administration has effectively just encouraged him to detain more Americans.

The longer you think about this trade, the worse it gets.

That’s small comfort.

In any event, hopefully Brittney Griner will make the most out of the opportunity that has just been afforded to her.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brittney GrinerPaul WhelanRussiaterroristtradeViktor Bout