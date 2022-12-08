Not a great look, Francis W. Parker School. Not. At. All.

As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas BUSTED Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, IL by releasing footage of their Dean of Students bragging about an LGBTQ+ health center group coming in and allowing the children to play with butt plugs and dildos.

Yikes.

Even writing that out is creepy.

After the news broke, the school deleted its Twitter account (because THAT doesn’t make them look suspicious or anything). The statement they released is really and truly something else as well.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Fracis W. Parker School in Chicago, IL – where the Dean of Students Joseph Bruno was caught on video talking about giving students butt plugs and dildos- sent out this email to parents saying that they stand in full support of the Dean. pic.twitter.com/isHOxfLEQK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2022

So it’s not that Bruno was bragging about students playing with dildos and butt plugs that the school wants to address … no no, it’s that a right-wing fringe group targeted the school to undermine and manipulate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging work in schools.

Right.

They stand in full support of the groomer.

Shocker.

I don’t believe anyone showed up outside the school. 🙄 They delete their twitter account and THEN send out email to parents… pic.twitter.com/DruRf7vhtv — 🧑🏻‍🎄🎄Kristi🎄🧑🏻‍🎄 (@Kristi_Weaver4) December 8, 2022

Pretty sure someone would have caught this 'right wing' group on camera or a phone if they were actually there considering the story had already broken due to the original video…I don't believe anyone showed up either… — Deanna Maria R (@DeannaMariaR1) December 8, 2022

You’d think.

It’s amazing that they’ll provide additional security to protect the groomers on their payroll, but not the students in their classrooms. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 8, 2022

"We'd rather the students continuing exploring butt plugs than be without that type of education. We are grooming them after all." – Dan Frank — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 8, 2022

So, they confirmed the video. Got it. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 8, 2022

That they did.

Which makes their support for Bruno even creepier and worse.

***

