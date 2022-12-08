Not a great look, Francis W. Parker School. Not. At. All.

As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas BUSTED Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, IL by releasing footage of their Dean of Students bragging about an LGBTQ+ health center group coming in and allowing the children to play with butt plugs and dildos.

Yikes.

Even writing that out is creepy.

After the news broke, the school deleted its Twitter account (because THAT doesn’t make them look suspicious or anything). The statement they released is really and truly something else as well.

Take a look:

So it’s not that Bruno was bragging about students playing with dildos and butt plugs that the school wants to address … no no, it’s that a right-wing fringe group targeted the school to undermine and manipulate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging work in schools.

Right.

They stand in full support of the groomer.

Shocker.

You’d think.

That they did.

Which makes their support for Bruno even creepier and worse.

***

***

