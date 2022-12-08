We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a hundred times (maybe more), there are certain threads we come across on Twitter that are so well done, that do such an amazing job of making a point we could never make, that we simply just share the thread. Oh yeah, we ramble on about how we do this but for the most part, we SHADDUP and let you take it in for yourself.

This thread about Democrats destroying the black family structure from Dom Lucre is one of those threads.

Take a gander …

Democrats used the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to destroy the black family structure. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Told you.

Keep going.

• Every census from 1890 to 1950 showed that black labor force participation rates were higher than those of whites. • In 1950, 72% of all black men and 81% of black women had been married • Prior to the 1960’s the unemployment rate for black 16 & 17 year olds was under 10% — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Hrm.

• Before 1960, the number of teenage pregnancies had been decreasing; both poverty and dependency were declining, and black income was rising in both absolute and relative terms to white income. • In 1965, 76.4% of black children were born to married women. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

What change? After magnificent Dr. King advocated for peace and inclusion led to white guilt which Democrats used to take advantage of to fund President Johnson’s “War on Poverty This attacked longstanding values and principled behavior within the black American community — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Awwww yes, the war on poverty where there are no winners.

This is what Democrat Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan called “defining deviancy downward.” & with Civil Rights Act of 1964 giving legal credence to making any sort of behavioral judgment toxic, the culture that held together the black American family was fundamentally changed. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Sounds a lot like the soft bigotry of low expectations.

The result: • The 1960 census showed the first signs of a decline in black marriages, with acceleration in later years. • In 1980, 31% of all black first-born children were born to teenage mothers. • By 1992, 54% of all black children were living only with their mothers. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

• From 1990 to 1994, 77% of first births to black women were premarital. • By the 2000s, 75% of blacks with a high-school degree or some college were not married. • Less than half of black students graduated from high school in 2005. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Less. Than. Half.

• Today, black males between the ages of 14 and 17 commit homicide at ten times the rate of white and Hispanic males of the same age combined. • In many urban areas, the black illegitimacy rate is well over 80%. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

Democrats hide our history because they intend to repeat it. They used white guilt to destroy us before. Do you think it’s random things got worse after BLM? We have to put our strings down. I am tired of us not being tired of being their puppets. — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

That line is so great …

I am tired of us not being tired of being their puppets.

What do we have to lose? We already lost ourselves along the way… — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 7, 2022

If there was ever a tweet that I would ask everyone to retweet it’s this thread. It’s the most important thing I have ever put on the internet. I believe there are millions that need to see it. I could be wrong but they need to know what they are voting for. I love you all! — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 8, 2022

Hey, we not only retweeted it, but we wrote about it.

Just sayin’.

