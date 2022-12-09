After Bari Weiss dropped #TwitterFiles2, Andy Ngô was good enough to take things a step further. Sure, we all knew Twitter was suppressing conservative voices and accounts, and seeing that verified FOR REAL was very vindicating HOWEVER when the curtain gets pulled back and we get a look at who was actually involved on the team doing the dirty work … wow.

And it was someone who worked for both the CIA and FBI?

Yeah, wow.

Exclusive: Bari doesn't name too many names but the head of Twitter's Strategic Response Team when secret actions were taken to stifle conservative accounts happened under Jeff Carlton, who worked for both CIA & FBI. He just deleted his LinkedIn. But I have an archive. @elonmusk https://t.co/Q37tg4Dkpv pic.twitter.com/cpT1qJqN3L — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

Deleted his Twitter account after the latest drop.

Hrm.

Because that’s not suspicious or anything.

Head of Twitter's Strategic Response Team, Jeff Carlton, who worked for CIA & FBI, deleted his LinkedIn quickly in response to #TwitterFiles. Before deleting, he changed his name to an alias to make him harder to find. But I have an archive: https://t.co/WniUAOd7N0 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/h1TNkwPwEH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

Changed his name as well.

Nope, nothing to see here.

"[Jeff Carlton] worked for both the CIA & FBI, authored dozens of official reports, some of which were read by President Barack Obama." The ex-intelligence operative who was part of Twitter team behind secret efforts to stifle conservatives: https://t.co/DLsF75Dpo2

cc: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/S20uiEDhCc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

… some of which were read by President Barack Obama.

Nope, no bias in this guy WHATsoever.

"In May 2021, [Jeff Carlton] left official service to become a senior program manager at Twitter, responsible for dealing with the company’s 'highest-profile trust and safety escalations.'" https://t.co/2Ba5EB1R9s pic.twitter.com/2kPeY34KEU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

Alrighty then.

Clarification: Jeff Carlton became head of Twitter's Strategic Response Team in November 2022, a role he inherited after working with the team since May 2021, according to his newly-deleted LinkedIn. #TwitterFiles https://t.co/uHfA2rjtby pic.twitter.com/vEewCaDOtl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

It was at this point that Ella Irwin chimed in:

This is actually false. I would recommend checking information like this before posting. Jeff stepped into this role as part of Twitter 2.0. — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) December 9, 2022

Ngô responded:

Do you have a connection to ex-CIA & FBI intelligence operative Jeff Carlton, or Twitter? The LinkedIn profile he has tried to scrub says he's been doing work for Twitter's Strategic Response Team since May 2021. https://t.co/BwcGN8xnmJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

Yes. Jeff works for me, which is why I can correct this info. He has been at Twitter since 2021 but working in a different role. He recently stepped into his new role as part of Twitter 2.0 and has been integral in helping us drive transparency and fairness. — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) December 9, 2022

He works for her?

Umm … that doesn’t make this look any less sketchy.

Just sayin’.

If he is integral to driving transparency, why did he switch his LinkedIn name to an alias as Bari Weiss detailed his team's role in the suppression of conservatives? And then he deleted his account altogether so no one could see his work history on the Strategic Response Team. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2022

Fair question.

Not seeing an answer just yet though.

Given how, even recently, Baker was let go from a role where he had the opportunity to scrub censorship evidence, I would think you would agree that any unusual activity warrants scrutiny. Account deletion certainly falls under this umbrella. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) December 9, 2022

Agreed.

Folks, it's perfectly normal for a "trust advocate" (whatever that is) to supervise someone who used to work for the FBI and CIA, whose job is to help Twitter "drive transparency and fairness." 😂 — Ibn Salami (@IbnSalami) December 9, 2022

Just me, but I wouldn't trust an ex FBI or CIA operative in your ranks. (hint: chances are he is still active)

Could be wrong… Probably not. — 1123.eth (@1123Eth) December 9, 2022

Yeah ok, “Trust advocate”🙄 — 🇺🇸⚔️Capt. Mack Sparrow⚔️🇺🇸 (@CaptMackSparrow) December 9, 2022

Sounds trustworthy.

Or, maybe not.

This is shaky at best — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) December 9, 2022

CIA, FBI, scrubbing his LinkedIn and “transparency?” Nah…. — TN Black Patriot (@HotepTrumpies) December 9, 2022

Suuuuuper shady.

Or as we often say here at Twitchy, shady AF!

***

