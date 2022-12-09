Lefties LOVE Liz Cheney for turning on Republicans but are PISSED at Kyrsten Sinema for being an Independent. Because OF COURSE. When a Republican craps all over the party they’re putting ‘country over party,’ but if a Democrat does it, clearly she’s open to being BOUGHT.

A traitor! Dark money! A BIG MEANIE HEAD.

Sinema followed up the announcement with this thread on Twitter:

In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jUQHAeuxym — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

Growing number of Arizonians who reject party politics.

She’s not wrong.

Over the past four years, I’ve worked proudly with other Senators in both parties and forged consensus on successful laws helping everyday Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families. 2/3 — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

Which is kinda sorta her job, just sayin’.

Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same. Read my full Op-ed in the Arizona Republic 3/3 ⬇️https://t.co/P2JQXFT5IJ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

Her service to Arizona remains the same … BUT SHE’S NOT A DEMOCRAT NOW SO SHE SUCKS AND STUFF.

Look at these people praising Liz Cheney. Knowing Liz voted with ‘the tyrant’ 93% of the time just makes us laugh at them all the more.

One stood up for morals against a would-be tyrant . The other wants more leeway to fight for her campaign donors. Stop making bad faith arguments. — lancelot drink (@gergletweets) December 9, 2022

A Cheney. Stood up for morals? What now?

In other words, she will be selling her vote to the highest bidder for the next two years. — Ma Mick (@Ma_Mick_) December 9, 2022

*yawn*

Except, the thing is, it’s not about you at all Kyrsten You’re a representative. No one cares about YOUR voice. The will of the ppl need to be heard. The ppl that voted for you weren’t independent. They had a set of ideals they wanted you to push forth. You’re a disappointment. — 100% Intelligent Black Child (@wutsbrewin) December 9, 2022

Ummm … who wants to tell this guy she’s a senator, not a representative?

None of them can meme.

Interesting how you waited until the Georgia election was over that the Arizona election was certified before announcing this. So now you basically revealed for the next 2 years your vote can be bought. — FauxReal (@fauxreal6) December 9, 2022

Because Democrats never buy votes.

See what they did with Manchin.

C’mon.

Can her voters sue her? Just wondering….. — Cornelia (@TaylorMadeCori) December 9, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Says the drama queen posting a meme on Twitter.

Well, I suppose that allows you to stop pretending you're in office for any reason other than lining your pockets with lobbyist dollars. — That Guy Sean (@Zia0n) December 9, 2022

Arizona just voted for a Democratic Senator and Governor. Sounds like Democrats are what Arizonans wants. What a "convenient" time for you to make this decision. — Brandon Unger 🌎🇺🇲 🇺🇦🌊 (@ungerbn103) December 9, 2022

About that.

Arizonans also voted for a Republican house by a margin of 56-43 so what’s your point — Red Manatee Politics 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@Floridaner) December 9, 2022

Oopsie.

There’s no point.

I contributed to you from GA and phone banked for your election. You paved the way for Democratic field by early exit. Don’t even think of contesting in Dem primaries. — Sri B (@snband4) December 9, 2022

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

This is what dark money in politics does. — ZonedIn Media (@ZonedInMedia) December 9, 2022

Again, HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Your transparent attention seeking desperate ploy to remain relevant (but only to yourself) is a betrayal to those who worked hard to get you elected and who voted for you. A betrayal that will cause suffering as well. Looking forward to seeing you on Dancing with the stars — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 9, 2022

Remember when Cross was funny? He was, right? No?

Never mind.

I think you made the cry babies mad. 😂🤣 — 🇺🇸Laurie 🇺🇸 (@Jeaf79Lynn) December 9, 2022

Yes, yes she did.

