Lefties LOVE Liz Cheney for turning on Republicans but are PISSED at Kyrsten Sinema for being an Independent. Because OF COURSE. When a Republican craps all over the party they’re putting ‘country over party,’ but if a Democrat does it, clearly she’s open to being BOUGHT.

A traitor! Dark money! A BIG MEANIE HEAD.

Sinema followed up the announcement with this thread on Twitter:

Growing number of Arizonians who reject party politics.

She’s not wrong.

Which is kinda sorta her job, just sayin’.

Her service to Arizona remains the same … BUT SHE’S NOT A DEMOCRAT NOW SO SHE SUCKS AND STUFF.

Look at these people praising Liz Cheney. Knowing Liz voted with ‘the tyrant’ 93% of the time just makes us laugh at them all the more.

A Cheney. Stood up for morals? What now?

*yawn*

Ummm … who wants to tell this guy she’s a senator, not a representative?

None of them can meme.

Because Democrats never buy votes.

See what they did with Manchin.

C’mon.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Says the drama queen posting a meme on Twitter.

About that.

Oopsie.

There’s no point.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Again, HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Remember when Cross was funny? He was, right? No?

Never mind.

Yes, yes she did.

***

***

