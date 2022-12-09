As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff is running around trying to keep Trump off Facebook (by using his influence at the federal government level) and tried his very best to accuse Elon Musk of overseeing an increase in hate speech on Twitter.

Without tagging Elon or providing a source for his claims.

Elon politely corrected him …

And ol’ Dip Schiff tried firing back.

Key word, TRIED.

Waaaaanh.

Please note, when Schiff made his claim he provided zero data.

Not even a single link to his claims.

Trending

This is oddly accurate yet terrifying.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAA

That’s the best part of the midterms.

Well, that and Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell losing their seats as well.

Oh yeah.

Amazing?

Nah.

Typical from this weasel.

***

Related:

Professor Twitter BLACKLISTED for saying lockdowns would harm children reacts and it’s a MUST-read

Andy Ngô exposes PROBLEMATIC member of team responsible for ‘stifling’ conservatives in thread

Elon Musk fact-DROPS Adam Schiff for straight-up LYING about hate speech INCREASING on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffElon Muskhate speechtwitter