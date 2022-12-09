As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff is running around trying to keep Trump off Facebook (by using his influence at the federal government level) and tried his very best to accuse Elon Musk of overseeing an increase in hate speech on Twitter.

Without tagging Elon or providing a source for his claims.

Elon politely corrected him …

And ol’ Dip Schiff tried firing back.

Key word, TRIED.

Hey Elon, under your leadership neo-Nazis, homophobes, and racists are flocking to Twitter. And spewing hate speech. Your denial would be more credible if it was backed up by any real evidence. And if it wasn’t followed by a bunch of antisemitic QAnon tweets attacking me. https://t.co/UnF0EKbemM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 8, 2022

Waaaaanh.

Please note, when Schiff made his claim he provided zero data.

Not even a single link to his claims.

I thought Democrats were leaving Twitter? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 9, 2022

This is oddly accurate yet terrifying.

Hey Adam, I’m “tweet attacking” you. Am I an antisemite? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 9, 2022

What committee will you be on next year? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 9, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAA

That’s the best part of the midterms.

Well, that and Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell losing their seats as well.

You're a despicable, proven liar and the fact that I voice this does not make me antisemitic. When the truth hurts, it should. — Ultra MAGA Lisa Whicker (@Providential) December 8, 2022

I don't even have to read the responses to know that you were wildly ratio'd! — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) December 8, 2022

Oh yeah.

Hey, Adam, you are a proven, repeated liar, pencilneck. Shut TF up. Also, you are the one who made the accusation. Why aren't you backing up your claim? Let me guess, you have it in a file with all that Russia collusion evidence you keep telling everyone you have. — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 9, 2022

“I’m going to use the full force of the Federal Government to destroy Twitter” “Why are so many people attacking me on Twitter? Amazing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 9, 2022

Amazing?

Nah.

Typical from this weasel.

***

***

