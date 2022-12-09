Awww, would you look at that? Three members of Twitter’s Trust and Saftey Council resigned because Elon Musk is a big ol’ stinky poop head for allowing all people to have a voice and a place on his platform. Even people he disagrees with.

We suppose for people who are so absolutely out of touch with reality and normal people, this sort of acceptance and tolerance is confusing and even scary.

Guys, they thought sharing this letter was a good thing.

Woof.

Right?

What were they THINKING?!

Elon Musk doesn’t seem all that bothered about their departure.

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Yeah, about that.

Twitter prioritized the censorship of non-illegal speech over the removal of child sexual abuse material at scale. Let that sink in. — Eliza (@elizableu) December 9, 2022

Yes, they did.

But Trump was tweeting mean stuff and OMG, that one person on the Right said men can’t get pregnant. Heck, another person on the Right used the word ‘pansy’.

THE HORROR.

You should’ve held your breath until you were allowed to suppress conservative views again. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 9, 2022

Kthxbaiiiiiii.

We need one that’s even tinier.

Shame to lose such an ideologically diverse bunch. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2022

Totally.

This sanctimonious resignation letter cites an ADL study that is so obviously bunk to anyone who actually takes the time to actually read it. https://t.co/rPGfWboGA0 https://t.co/BmVxQfaZOK — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) December 9, 2022

You can tell it’s bunk simply by who shared it.

Safety advisor, huh? Bang-up job you did on the child porn and trafficking — Donna (@dmf0228) December 9, 2022

So, you're saying you were part of the problem and you're now going away? Sounds like a good deal for everyone else. — William Keane (@largebill68) December 9, 2022

Given your lack of response on Child Safety for years, this can only be seen as a net positive. — Grummz (@Grummz) December 9, 2022

You won't be missed. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) December 9, 2022

Nope.

No one will miss your zero integrity presence on Twitter. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 9, 2022

In other words We're quitting because We can no longer control and censor what Conservatives have to say. We can No Longer censor the Truth. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) December 9, 2022

Sometimes problems solve themselves. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) December 9, 2022

This your work bro? https://t.co/4EaoGvyTkl — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) December 9, 2022

That it is.

Nice when the trash takes itself out, eh?

***

