Awww, would you look at that? Three members of Twitter’s Trust and Saftey Council resigned because Elon Musk is a big ol’ stinky poop head for allowing all people to have a voice and a place on his platform. Even people he disagrees with.

We suppose for people who are so absolutely out of touch with reality and normal people, this sort of acceptance and tolerance is confusing and even scary.

Guys, they thought sharing this letter was a good thing.

Woof.

Right?

What were they THINKING?!

Elon Musk doesn’t seem all that bothered about their departure.

Yeah, about that.

Yes, they did.

But Trump was tweeting mean stuff and OMG, that one person on the Right said men can’t get pregnant. Heck, another person on the Right used the word ‘pansy’.

THE HORROR.

Trending

Kthxbaiiiiiii.

We need one that’s even tinier.

Totally.

You can tell it’s bunk simply by who shared it.

Nope.

That it is.

Nice when the trash takes itself out, eh?

***

Related:

What the HELL?! NBC pulls BOMBSHELL story about Brittney Griner trade, edits to mirror Biden’s claims

Adam Schiff’s lame attempt at firing back at Elon Musk for BUSTING him in hate-speech lie backfires

Andy Ngô exposes PROBLEMATIC member of team responsible for ‘stifling’ conservatives in thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anne CollierElon Musklettersocial mediaTrust and Safety Counciltwitter