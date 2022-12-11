Poor, sad, desperate-for-attention Keith Olbermann. We suppose even negative attention is attention.

Maybe?

Eh.

What a hot mess this guy is. Sorry, that’s not fair because even a hot mess would walk by Olbermann and say, ‘Damn, that’s a hot mess.’ For whatever reason, call it boredom, call it what we think it is (desperation for relevance and attention), Keith decided to try and pick fights with Right-wing Twitter over the Twitter Files.

The irony is lost on Keith.

He continued.

Awww, poor Keith.

No one in the Angertainment business will hire him, no matter how angry he gets.

That’s his real problem.

As you can imagine, it did not go well for him …

Meep.

Keith was really on a roll last night:

Yeah.

It didn’t get any better for Keith.

Tell us more!

Look at all that hate.

Nothing is going to make it better for Keith.

Not enough ‘coping’ in this world for Keith.

***

***

