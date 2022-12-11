Poor, sad, desperate-for-attention Keith Olbermann. We suppose even negative attention is attention.

Maybe?

Eh.

What a hot mess this guy is. Sorry, that’s not fair because even a hot mess would walk by Olbermann and say, ‘Damn, that’s a hot mess.’ For whatever reason, call it boredom, call it what we think it is (desperation for relevance and attention), Keith decided to try and pick fights with Right-wing Twitter over the Twitter Files.

Nobody's trying to "engage" with you, you semi-sentient feces. We're all laughing at you and the self-consuming paranoia and hate that have ruined your life. Now, back in your bomb shelter with you, Goober https://t.co/OI8MRLSXhd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 10, 2022

The irony is lost on Keith.

He continued.

Also none of you are "serious." You are in the Angertainment business. STFU and let the adults clean up the mess you petulant children have made. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 10, 2022

Awww, poor Keith.

No one in the Angertainment business will hire him, no matter how angry he gets.

That’s his real problem.

As you can imagine, it did not go well for him …

You’re a childless, unmarried 63-year-old hack huffing anti-psychotics with nothing but a podcast that appeals to cat ladies — your life is your punishment for being the way you are https://t.co/OWwwNoE8pq — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 10, 2022

Keith has a million followers but struggles to get a crumb of attention because he produces literally nothing of value so he has to lash out like this, but without what @shortmagenfield aptly calls the Yoel “engagement reacharound” it just keeps brutally backfiring lmao — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 11, 2022

Meep.

Keith was really on a roll last night:

You are the scum of the earth. May God forgive you. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 11, 2022

You have more to worry about from God thinking about it https://t.co/YVUuzr2h1e — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 11, 2022

Yeah.

It didn’t get any better for Keith.

Kaptain Meltdown McJobless gon teach us abt AnGeRtAiNmEnT, y’all!https://t.co/fyz0h2SrXN — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) December 11, 2022

Tell us more!

If we're letting "adults" handle it, you DEFINITELY should not be involved, Keith. — Ghost Feet ن AKA Iron Lady (@Just_Here_4Food) December 11, 2022

Look at all that hate.

Honey, I can get you a big box of tissues. Will that make it all better? — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) December 11, 2022

Nothing is going to make it better for Keith.

And the award for the greatest lack of self-awareness goes to Keith "Angertainment" Olbermann. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) December 10, 2022

Holy projection batman! — The Machine that goes BING! (@MoreApparatus) December 10, 2022

Not enough ‘coping’ in this world for Keith.

***

***

Editor's Note:

