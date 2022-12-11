It feels like we can’t go one Sunday without writing about Alexander Vindman saying something impressively stupid. How anyone can spend time with this guy in real life on purpose is beyond this editor …

Forget he’s annoying and melodramatic, but you’d think if he’s going to compare Elon Musk to Goebbels (for revealing how eff’d up Twitter was) he’d at least look up how to spell the Nazi’s last name.

Unless the little weeble-wobble is comparing Musk to turkeys, but we don’t think so.

Does ANYONE whine more than Vindman and his harpy wife? Sheesh.

Honestly, it almost sounds like he’s a little nervous about what Musk might have access to? Perhaps an email about or to him? Ukraine? Trump? Not to mention if he wants the site to die, he should just STFU and deactivate his account, yeah?

It’s pathetic how people on the Left see any sort of disagreement as fascism.

Isn’t that fascist?

Standard Boomer.

Trending

He did.

Apparently, people having a voice he disagrees with is killing Twitter. It’s crazy to think so many of these ‘legacy blue checks’ are losing their minds because other people can be heard. They don’t have to listen to them, they can mute or even block them.

Instead, they’d rather whine, b*tch, and moan and overuse the term Nazi …

They all need to get a new hobby.

Seriously.

Engagement is up.

The number of new users is up.

We’re seeing more ads in our feeds and fewer bots … seems like Twitter is healing, not dying.

What’s really dying is Vindman’s echo-chamber.

Yes, he’s mad.

And he’ll learn you!

Heh.

***

Related:

Keith Olbermann learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Right-wing Twitter

Elon Musk drops his pronouns and OMG-LOL it does NOT look good for Fauci (next #TwitterFiles?!)

Former Twitter employee spills the BEANS on shadow bans, access to DMs and more in text-filled thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanElon MuskTrumptwitter