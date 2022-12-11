It feels like we can’t go one Sunday without writing about Alexander Vindman saying something impressively stupid. How anyone can spend time with this guy in real life on purpose is beyond this editor …

Forget he’s annoying and melodramatic, but you’d think if he’s going to compare Elon Musk to Goebbels (for revealing how eff’d up Twitter was) he’d at least look up how to spell the Nazi’s last name.

Unless the little weeble-wobble is comparing Musk to turkeys, but we don’t think so.

.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

Does ANYONE whine more than Vindman and his harpy wife? Sheesh.

Honestly, it almost sounds like he’s a little nervous about what Musk might have access to? Perhaps an email about or to him? Ukraine? Trump? Not to mention if he wants the site to die, he should just STFU and deactivate his account, yeah?

We have reached the Elon-Musk-is-worse-than-the-Nazis-ackshually stage of the discourse https://t.co/sUxJuVlySH — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 11, 2022

It’s pathetic how people on the Left see any sort of disagreement as fascism.

Isn’t that fascist?

This worse-than-the-Nazis claim is in response to the release of some internal Twitter documents on censorship and in response to Elon tweeting out what are essentially standard Boomer Republican political takes — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 11, 2022

Standard Boomer.

Twitter is dying…..??? This is when you know they aren't serious people. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) December 11, 2022

Did you just compare him to Goebbels because he made fun of you? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 11, 2022

He did.

The right cannot but allowed to share their message. Right Alex? — BigAl247 (@Alanispresent) December 11, 2022

Apparently, people having a voice he disagrees with is killing Twitter. It’s crazy to think so many of these ‘legacy blue checks’ are losing their minds because other people can be heard. They don’t have to listen to them, they can mute or even block them.

Instead, they’d rather whine, b*tch, and moan and overuse the term Nazi …

They all need to get a new hobby.

Seriously.

Is it dying though? I see more and more ads lately and seems subscribers haven't dropped off that much, myself included. I have other accounts at other sites, but I'm still here because most of my follows are here. — Toni (@tonik321) December 11, 2022

Engagement is up.

The number of new users is up.

We’re seeing more ads in our feeds and fewer bots … seems like Twitter is healing, not dying.

What’s really dying is Vindman’s echo-chamber.

Why are you part of it then? Sticking around on Twitter only makes you part of the problem. — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) December 11, 2022

You still here? Still paying @elonmusk $8 a month? Thanks for the support, Karen — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 (@schwingcat) December 11, 2022

lol, you mad bro? Elon's taking away your bot accounts . . . so you want to use NAZI tactics. It is in your DNA and where your loyalty lies Defense Minister Vindman. https://t.co/ttIdcpsety — Lori (@LJT_is_me) December 11, 2022

Yes, he’s mad.

And he’ll learn you!

Heh.

***

***

