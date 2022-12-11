You guys remember John Brennan, right? He’s the guy who lied under oath to Congress? Former admitted communist?

Plus, he signed that letter with a bunch of other ‘intelligence peeps’ claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Welp seems he’s all up in arms defending Fauci because Elon Musk tweeted his pronouns.

Look at this lawn flamingo:

Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health Despite your business success, you will be remembered most for fueling public hate & divisions. You may have money, but you have no class. https://t.co/0zabyXMERz — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 11, 2022

National hero. Innate goodness and contributions to public health? Does he not remember what Fauci did to the LGBTQ community in the 80s with Aids? The poor beagles? Dude.

Seriously.

EFF Brennan right in his B.

Can we say that? Well, we just did. Guess we can apologize later if not.

Fauci is a lying mass murderer. But I guess you defend your own, right? You disgrace. — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 11, 2022

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH Do all national heroes make beagles get their faces eaten off? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 11, 2022

So one of the most treasonous, evil, dangers to Democracy who perjured himself multiple times, sold himself to spread lies and should be subpoenaed for being part of a cabal to hide the #HunterBiden laptop, is preaching class to the richest men in the world? — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) December 11, 2022

Yeah, we were pretty sure he was part of that.

You’re a swamp traitor who spread Russiagate lies to interfere with an election. pic.twitter.com/pH7EBui2hN — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 11, 2022

Reminder: Brennan is one of fifty corrupt US Intel officials who lied about Hunter's laptop to subvert the 2020 Presidential Election. Brennan knows what it means to have no class. — American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) December 11, 2022

Dr Fauci, just like you, is serial liar and you both belong in prison. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 11, 2022

Quiet, fed — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) December 11, 2022

In a just world you’d be in prison. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 11, 2022

Sadly, the world does not seem all that just lately.

Treasonous tyrants of a feather stick together, I suppose. #AbolishTheCIA pic.twitter.com/w1hX8xOYol — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) December 11, 2022

Hey John @JohnBrennan – Your sanctimonious high-horseness is really becoming untenable. I'm thinking your time is better spent finding an attorney to represent you for lying to America in that letter you signed about Hunter's laptop. Lecturing @elonmusk isn't helping you. — benefieldforga (@benefieldforga) December 11, 2022

You are a true Fauci’n idiot. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) December 11, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

Seattle journos refuse to help Katie Daviscourt after seeing ANTIFA assault and ROB her (thread)

Keith Olbermann learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Right-wing Twitter

Elon Musk drops his pronouns and OMG-LOL it does NOT look good for Fauci (next #TwitterFiles?!)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!