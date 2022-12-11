They just can’t quit Kyle Rittenhouse. Forget the guy was arrested, charged, stood trial, and was found innocent by a jury of his peers … no no, since he’s a straight, white, conservative male he will forever be the ‘villain’ to ignorant people who care more about politics than reality and facts.

Like Soledad O’Brien.

We’re pretty sure she didn’t think this tweet through though.

But then again, does she ever? Just take a look at her timeline.

He was held accountable.

And he was found not guilty.

Ya’ know, that whole trial thing that everyone watched for days and days? The judge was the guy in a black robe. C’mon, you ‘member.

She thought this was a dunk on Kyle when all she really did was make a fool of herself WHILE setting herself up for some serious trolling.

Yeah, Becky.

Maybe she just forgot?

Yup. That sounds like accountability to us.

Well, that’s why she doesn’t know – only an actual journalist would know.

Shew! Now it all makes sense.

HAAAAAAA. We see what they did there.

***

