They just can’t quit Kyle Rittenhouse. Forget the guy was arrested, charged, stood trial, and was found innocent by a jury of his peers … no no, since he’s a straight, white, conservative male he will forever be the ‘villain’ to ignorant people who care more about politics than reality and facts.

Like Soledad O’Brien.

We’re pretty sure she didn’t think this tweet through though.

But then again, does she ever? Just take a look at her timeline.

He was held accountable.

And he was found not guilty.

Ya’ know, that whole trial thing that everyone watched for days and days? The judge was the guy in a black robe. C’mon, you ‘member.

She thought this was a dunk on Kyle when all she really did was make a fool of herself WHILE setting herself up for some serious trolling.

That's why they hold trials, becky — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) December 11, 2022

Yeah, Becky.

You do know he had a trial, right Soledad? — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) December 11, 2022

Maybe she just forgot?

He was. There was an entire trial and everything. If you missed it, he was found innocent. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 11, 2022

Yup. That sounds like accountability to us.

He was an excellent shot unlike the guys who tried shooting him 🤷‍♂️ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 11, 2022

You may have missed this testimony. This was the guy who illegally carried the glock to the riot, posing as a medic, and chased, brandished and pointed his gun at Kyle’s head. Kyle vaporized his bicep in self defense,and a jury of his peers agreed. An actual journalist would know pic.twitter.com/KhDquXKZAh — JACKET CREW (@J4CKETN4TION) December 11, 2022

Well, that’s why she doesn’t know – only an actual journalist would know.

Shew! Now it all makes sense.

Self-defense is not a crime, Soledad. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 11, 2022

He was, remember the trial and everything? Remember? pic.twitter.com/gT7YaI4mCi — Why Is Everything Christmas? (@KyleSouther1) December 11, 2022

So like the whole trial by a jury of his peers doesn’t count then? — The Mulk (@TheMulk_E) December 12, 2022

He was held accountable in a court of law and it was deemed self defense. When will the left be held accountable for their hate, lies, violence and racism? — Angie (@rockyandgracie) December 11, 2022

You talking about Hillary again ? — Caleb-McCullough ☞⊙☜ (@mahvros27) December 11, 2022

HAAAAAAA. We see what they did there.

***

Related:

Ian Bremmer tries deleting ugly tweet mocking Elon Musk for having Asperger’s (but we got it)

‘Merchant of Death’ already hard at work proving Biden’s Griner trade was a HUGE mistake (watch)

John Brennan DROPPED (then dropped some more) for defending Fauci with pathetic attack on Elon Musk

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!