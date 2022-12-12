WOOF. Vindman is just a mess.

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman was none too happy with Elon Musk using pronouns to taunt Fauci (and maybe give Twitter users a hint about what’s coming next with the Twitter files). Truth be told, this editor saw his tweet comparing Musk to Goebbels (he misspelled Goebbels) and wrote specifically about that, and sadly missed his entire meltdown.

Our bad.

So ya’ know we’ve gotta write a piece about the entire dumpster fire this guy tweeted out, right?

C’mon man!

It started here:

Prosecute him for what?

Freakin’ weeble-wobble.

And then there’s the tweet we wrote about yesterday:

See? Who TF is Geobbles? That a turkey?

Then he continued on and on …

Trending

This is what it looks like when a guy who is anything but tough tries desperately to look tough.

Painful cringe, right?

Then leave, our dude.

Nobody is forcing him to stay.

But he’s still tweeting … el oh el.

Noooooope.

But wait, there’s more. He retweeted this from David Rothkopf (who is ALMOST as melodramatic as Vindman … almost).

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What the Hell is Musky Twitter?

That sounds like a really bad cologne from the 70s.

He continued to meltdown throughout the day over various topics:

This one, though, could be our fave.

Keep in mind, a lot of stupid people think of this guy as a hero.

Doofus.

WHOA, that’ll show Trump Jr.!

OWNED.

Holy crap, this is real life?

This is true. We looked at his ‘check’ and it says while he is a legacy blue check, he may or MAY NOT be notable.

Musk still has the last laugh, Vindman.

***

Related:

Soledad O’Brien’s VAPID dig at Kyle Rittenhouse about accountability goes SO very wrong

Ian Bremmer tries deleting ugly tweet mocking Elon Musk for having Asperger’s (but we got it)

‘Merchant of Death’ already hard at work proving Biden’s Griner trade was a HUGE mistake (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanElon MuskFauciTrump Jr.twitter