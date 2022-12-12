WOOF. Vindman is just a mess.

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman was none too happy with Elon Musk using pronouns to taunt Fauci (and maybe give Twitter users a hint about what’s coming next with the Twitter files). Truth be told, this editor saw his tweet comparing Musk to Goebbels (he misspelled Goebbels) and wrote specifically about that, and sadly missed his entire meltdown.

Our bad.

So ya’ know we’ve gotta write a piece about the entire dumpster fire this guy tweeted out, right?

C’mon man!

It started here:

Prosecute him for what?

Freakin’ weeble-wobble.

And then there’s the tweet we wrote about yesterday:

.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

See? Who TF is Geobbles? That a turkey?

Then he continued on and on …

I’d put Fauci’s reputation up against this fool @elonmusk any time. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

This is what it looks like when a guy who is anything but tough tries desperately to look tough.

Painful cringe, right?

Move to Post, Mastodon, anything. @Twitter is dead. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

Then leave, our dude.

Nobody is forcing him to stay.

But he’s still tweeting … el oh el.

.@Twitter @Tesla @SpaceX , and all of @elonmusk ‘s holdings are all extremely exposed to his toxicity. It’s just a matter of time before he drags those assets down. Advertisers, investors, stockholders, etc. must be getting very nervous. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

Noooooope.

But wait, there’s more. He retweeted this from David Rothkopf (who is ALMOST as melodramatic as Vindman … almost).

So, Twitter advertisers, this is what you are directly supporting. Reckless, dangerous, anti-science sewage that will cause and compound suffering at a moment of surging disease and at the expense of a very good man. https://t.co/VCdmS30AcV — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What the Hell is Musky Twitter?

That sounds like a really bad cologne from the 70s.

He continued to meltdown throughout the day over various topics:

Absurd tweet. At best it’s a partial civics education. These students will be better informed on whether to volunteer for military service. https://t.co/4gmTFrIh1a — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

This one, though, could be our fave.

Keep in mind, a lot of stupid people think of this guy as a hero.

Doofus.

WHOA, that’ll show Trump Jr.!

OWNED.

Holy crap, this is real life?

He’s really having a moment, poor thing. Even his blue tick has changed to “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/CIdIsHrai4 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 11, 2022

This is true. We looked at his ‘check’ and it says while he is a legacy blue check, he may or MAY NOT be notable.

Musk still has the last laugh, Vindman.

***

***

