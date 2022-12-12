Survivor and WARRIOR Eliza Bleu OWNS WaPo for their shameful hit piece with 1 PERFECTLY brutal tweet

Eliza Bleu has been tireless in her fight against child exploitation, trafficking, and child sex material. She is both a survivor and a warrior … you’d think the Washington Post would cover her in a positive way, but instead, they wrote an ugly hit-piece trying to frame her as some sort of evil QANON, Pizzagate, crazy doing PR for Elon Musk.

In other words, WaPo did what WaPo ALWAYS does. *eye roll*

Bleu handled this perfectly.

Give them Hell, Eliza.

GASP! How dare she tweet an obscenity at a WaPo journo?! THE NERVE. They were just trying to completely smear her … behind a paywall.

They really are such babies.

Don’t miss this quote @josephmenn for your piece. — Eliza (@elizableu) December 12, 2022

Oh, that’s the journo.

And this is the hit piece:

Over the weekend, Elon Musk alarmed safety experts by using tactics honed by QAnon, and attracting some of its followers, to suggest that former Twitter managers had ulterior motives for not rooting out child sex abuse images on the platform. My story: https://t.co/bY2cj4QZ7V — Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) December 12, 2022

Yeah, it’s pretty awful.

From The Washington Post:

In the Spaces session late Friday, Musk seemed to agree with a host known as Eliza Bleu that Roth and his staff had been too busy censoring conservatives to provide resources to identify and block abusive child sex material. Bleu is an activist podcaster who wrote three columns this year on conspiracy promoter Glenn Beck’s website The Blaze. One of those columns cited a child sexual abuse case that Oklahoma police credit Twitter with reporting.

Yeah, it gets worse.

In response Sunday to questions she said she’d received about her own claim of having been trafficked, which she has not detailed, Bleu tweeted that she had reluctantly come forward as a public advocate in 2020 by speaking to conservative Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire.

She has helped raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, which performs stings against suspected traffickers in other countries. Some police departments have declined to accept donations from the group amid questions about its fundraising and its appeals to QAnon followers . Bleu also spoke at a fundraiser and rally of hundreds of Tesla owners in Atlanta two years ago and told the blog Teslarati that Tesla could end child trafficking if its programmers adapted artificial intelligence programs and designed better ways to filter child sexual images on the internet. Musk is Tesla’s CEO.

The entire article is just garbage. Why are they working so hard to discredit her? It’s just … weird. And ugly. I never thought in my life that I would accomplish anything so great as to get a hit piece written about Elon Musk and myself in the corporate media. This is probably the biggest honor I’ll ever receive. Thank you to all who supported. — Eliza (@elizableu) December 12, 2022 When WaPo is targeting you, you know you’re over the target. Huzzah!

