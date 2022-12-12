Over the past few weeks we’ve been learning a lot about how screwed up and quite frankly corrupt everything was at Twitter in the pre-Musk days. Especially when it came to their whole ‘Trust and Safety’ efforts. One name that keeps coming up is former head of Twitter Trust & Safety, Yoel Roth.

Besides seeing his obvious bias against the Right … it sounds like he had a ‘secret dirty Twitter account’.

He said so himself.

Take a look.

Apparently former head of Trust & Safety at Twitter had a “secret dirty twitter account” which has since been scrubbed. Read this tweet that was tweeted from @yoyoel’s secret dirty account: Everything is starting to make sense. pic.twitter.com/YpJiX8ckIW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

Yeah, because this account and his tweets SCREAM both trust and safety.

WOW. Wow wow.

It gets WAY worse – check out this thread Libs of TikTok shared:

Well now we know why we weren't allowed to say "groomer" with getting banned/suspended. pic.twitter.com/a1BhSah6rf — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 10, 2022

Meep.

Keep going.

Ok, this editor is super naive and didn’t even know those sites existed.

And more yikes.

So the former head of Trust & Safety at Twitter had a "secret dirty Twitter account."

Interesting…. pic.twitter.com/ya3hcYrpYJ — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

Gosh, Matt Otter aka @Otterriffic magically has zero tweets and one follower.

Dafuq?

Accidentally added this to the wrong part of the thread.https://t.co/QzleIAD1uT — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

All we keep thinking about is how this was the guy in charge of determining what was and wasn’t ok on Twitter.

Yeah, and you wonder why it was such a sh*thole.

Some more of his love for porn pic.twitter.com/vwgqBFQTKw — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

We got nothin’.

"Twitter will porn another day!"

– Twitter's former head of Trust and Safety in 2015 pic.twitter.com/A1OuXbnXHk — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

*sigh*

He got an ego boost from high schoolers hitting on him when he was 22. pic.twitter.com/eLOljJ2ljq — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

Red flags, red flags EVERYWHERE.

Some more proof of Twitter's former head of Trust and Safety's "secret dirty Twitter account." pic.twitter.com/fSFJ94tger — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

And now we unfortunately all know Yoel too well.

If this isn't disturbing then I don't know what is.

This quote tweet (many old ones show up like this) shows that Twitter's former head of Trust and Safety tweeted from his "secret dirty account" that "musclebears" (hairy muscular men) "holding a child" are "inexplicably hotter." pic.twitter.com/G8hUeg0c2J — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

Not enough ‘YIKES’ in the world.

It's no wonder that Twitter wasn't doing much about child safety on the platform when their former head of Trust and Safety thought that bearded hairy muscular men were hotter when they held children. I'm just glad that @elonmusk has made child safety his top priority. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

No wonder.

Totally normal thing coming from a guy who was supposed to deal with things like child safety at Twitter, yet failed to do so. pic.twitter.com/7U2oG6vtN1 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 11, 2022

I thought it couldn't get worse, but it just did. pic.twitter.com/1qN9Vj10Ic — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 12, 2022

It can always get worse.

