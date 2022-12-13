So, Elon Musk tweeted this out …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
And Twitter exploded. Not literally, of course, but figuratively … especially for anyone with the word BUNNY in their Twitter handle but we digress.
Ahem.
Clearly, Musk was talking about some rabbit in relation to learning the truth as white rabbits have been known to go down the rabbit hole. Matrix, Alice in Wonderland, etc. which honestly makes sense if you’ve been paying attention at all to the various ‘Twitter Files’ that have been dropping.
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 13, 2022
I think about this every time I take DayQuil or NyQuil
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
Heh.
Ok, so you knew this was coming … apparently, Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD (a behavioral scientist?) thought Musk’s bunny emoji was some nefarious, evil, plot to direct his hundreds of millions of followers to follow QAnon aka a DOMESTIC TERRORISM MOVEMENT.
No, seriously.
Elon Musk is now explicitly encouraging his 120 million followers to start following QAnon.
Put differently, Elon Musk is encouraging his 120 million followers to join a domestic terrorism movement. pic.twitter.com/W7O9nLuivh
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022
A bunny emoji?! NO NO, NOT THAT! WHO KNEW that cute little emoji could be so EVIL?!
She continued.
This 👇 is how that 👆 works. https://t.co/uSWPhiwrzh
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
HOOboy.
This made things even FUNNIER.
.@elonmusk: tweets an emoji of a rabbit
Crazed leftist: “Elon is encouraging 120 million people to join a domestic terrorist group”
🤣🤣🤣
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 13, 2022
We got nothin’.
Lmaooo
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
True story.
Musk followed up:
This tutorial video explains the backstory https://t.co/sopNJjfyBl
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
Duh.
When I went to view the video, I had to click through a warning about the YouTube community finding it offensive.
OFFENSIVE?!? A joke skit by the Monty Python crew.
Unbelievable. A Monty Python scene.
Woke + Snowflake are a helluva drug.
— Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 13, 2022
Wow, Python is ‘sensitive content?’ GTFO.
Do you study cognitive security in the mirror?
— Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 13, 2022
Time is running out, but I appreciate your efforts in giving us a strong contender for worst tweet of the year.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 13, 2022
Pretty spectacularly BAD.
Absolute wildest use of “put differently” I’ve seen with a straight face.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 13, 2022
— 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 13, 2022
PhD must stand for pretty huge dummy.
-dad
— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 13, 2022
— Geisha in Advent (@sisterinferior) December 13, 2022
Bunny emojis are hate speech!!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
WHOA WHOA WHOA now … going a little bit too far now, Elon.
Well, now, not only do you have to follow @PolitiBunny, but you owe her an apology!
🤣🤣🤣
— Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 13, 2022
Yeah, dammit.
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Funny that you aren’t aware of someone who literally has made that a part of their ID on this platform for years. 🙄🙄🙄 Instead you jumped to a conspiratorial conclusion. Geesh. Cc: @PolitiBunny
— The Chad Adams Show (@Chad_Adams) December 13, 2022
Seek help.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 13, 2022
I actually feel bad for you. Can’t imagine going through life coping like this. Seems unhealthy
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022
Foo 🐰 is awesome! She's missing out. 😏
— Free Floridian 🌴 🌞 ⛱️ (@JennyCl63339184) December 13, 2022
Ok. Thanks Karen.
— Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 13, 2022
Spent a lot of money on that phd? Got it all figured out? 🤣🤣🤣
— 🚨🚨Deplorabletbs40🚨🚨 (@deplorabletbs40) December 13, 2022
#ElonsArmy pic.twitter.com/lfoeHycdf6
— We The People (@DemDemise) December 13, 2022
Knew it.
MWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
***
